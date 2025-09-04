LETTER: SA’s treatment of Taiwan is shoddy

President Cyril Ramaphosa essentially abandoned SA’s foreign policy independence when, on a visit to China a year ago, he recommitted SA to the one-China policy, stating that Taiwan “is an inalienable part of China” (“Kowtowing to China undermines SA”, September 2).
Ominously, Ramaphosa indicated that SA “supports efforts made by the Chinese government to achieve national reunification”. But how far will this support extend? It should be noted that the SA Navy is due to hold joint exercises with the Chinese and Russian navies at the same time as the G20 summit in Johannesburg, a case of Pretoria again thumbing its nose at Washington.
Forcibly relocating a foreign representative “trade office” to an “economic hub” like Johannesburg is not “standard diplomatic practice”, and therefore not appropriate. Nor does the “standard diplomatic practice that capital cities are the seats of foreign embassies and high commissions” imply that sub-diplomatic missions have no place in a capital city.
The Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations (1961) includes developing economic relations as a function of a diplomatic mission. The practice is that diplomatic missions include commercial officers among their staff components, although they may in addition appoint commercial officers to other sub-missions spread around the country of accreditation, for example consulates.
Some diplomatic missions, such as Canada, have a “trade office” in Johannesburg, and the US Commercial Service in Johannesburg is located at the US consulate-general at 1 Sandton Drive. But these offices were voluntarily positioned there, not forced to by the SA government. That said, should the ANC proceed with its intention to rename Sandton Drive to Leila Khaled Drive, the entire US representation there will be permanently closed.
The Vienna Convention makes no mention of where a diplomatic mission should be situated. For example, from 1949 to 1999, when Bonn was the capital of West Germany, most embassies were located in another town, Bad Godesberg. Consequently, there is no justification in international law or diplomatic practice for SA’s shoddy and unprincipled treatment of Taiwan.
Did SA gain anything in return for its submission to China? Not much. Even trade, industry & competition minister Parks Tau admitted after US President Donald Trump’s 30% tariffs were imposed against SA that the relationship with China was “not a silver bullet”. Instead, Beijing insisted on SA signing trade agreements, which could have a negative effect on SA’s industrial sector.
This is yet another reminder that since joining Brics in 2010 it has been downhill for SA, both reputationally and economically.
François Theron Pretoria
LETTER: SA's treatment of Taiwan is shoddy
Pretoria got little in return for its submission to China when it forced 'trade office' to relocate
François Theron
Pretoria
