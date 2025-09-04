The problems experienced in the steel industry are symptomatic of all industrial and economic problems in SA, where the state has considerable input. The root causes (ANC policies and cadre deployment) are obvious to any economically literate citizens of SA and the world at large.
Unfortunately, the majority of voters in this country do not have the vaguest idea about what Bruce is talking about, so have little chance to connect the dots. Even if the ANC is ejected from government, I see no credible black politicians waiting in the wings to take over and move away from black nationalism, patronage and victimhood.
Sound economic policies resulting in high economic growth rates require an ideology that is not popular in SA. We have an intractable problem, and credible leaders to turn this around are yet to appear in SA public life.
Ian Ferguson Via BusinessLIVE
LETTER: Most voters can’t connect the dots
