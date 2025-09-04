Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Most voters can’t connect the dots

04 September 2025 - 15:21
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
A voter casts their ballot. Picture: MOTSHWARI MOFOKENG
A voter casts their ballot. Picture: MOTSHWARI MOFOKENG

Peter Bruce’s column (“Propping up Amsa was a hopeless cause in a world awash with steel”, September 4), refers.

The problems experienced in the steel industry are symptomatic of all industrial and economic problems in SA, where the state has considerable input. The root causes (ANC policies and cadre deployment) are obvious to any economically literate citizens of SA and the world at large.

Unfortunately, the majority of voters in this country do not have the vaguest idea about what Bruce is talking about, so have little chance to connect the dots. Even if the ANC is ejected from government, I see no credible black politicians waiting in the wings to take over and move away from black nationalism, patronage and victimhood.

Sound economic policies resulting in high economic growth rates require an ideology that is not popular in SA. We have an intractable problem, and credible leaders to turn this around are yet to appear in SA public life.

Ian Ferguson
Via BusinessLIVE 

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Labour minister concerned about wave of retrenchments

ArcelorMittal SA’s announcement of 3,500 job losses comes after similar ones from Ford and Goodyear
National
1 day ago

ArcelorMittal’s talks to sell SA unit stall over valuation, Bloomberg reports

Offers of as much as R7bn for the SA unit have been discussed, the Bloomberg News report says
Companies
6 hours ago

EDITORIAL: Trouble down the line with Transnet plan

History seems to teach that railways are best run by the state or the private sector, not a hybrid
Opinion
11 hours ago

LUNGILE MASHELE: Public foots the bill for Amsa’s electricity tariff concession

Nersa’s decision socialises losses for some and could place thousands of other jobs in jeopardy
Opinion
11 hours ago

PETER BRUCE: Propping up Amsa was a hopeless cause in a world awash with steel

The company will close the long-steel works at Newcastle after receiving about R2bn state funding
Opinion
11 hours ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
STUART THEOBALD: Curro deal leverages the tax ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
PETER BRUCE: Propping up Amsa was a hopeless ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: Arms makers have an interest in ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
EDITORIAL: Cell C’s second act
Opinion / Editorials
5.
MICHAEL AVERY: SA needs a capitalist revolution, ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

Labour minister concerned about wave of retrenchments

National

ArcelorMittal’s talks to sell SA unit stall over valuation, Bloomberg reports

Companies

EDITORIAL: Trouble down the line with Transnet plan

Opinion / Editorials

LUNGILE MASHELE: Public foots the bill for Amsa’s electricity tariff concession

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.