A fundamental issue for all education, especially private education, whether for profit or not, is sustainability. The model in each case needs to demonstrate its longevity within itself, and not require constant injections of fresh resources, whether philanthropic or state.
Some not-for-profit private institutions may have achieved this. Some former model C schools have sufficient reserves to be able to claim sustainability. Government’s education funding model demonstrably has not, as attested by the constant fund shortages and slippage in outcomes such as literacy, now objectively worse than it was decades ago.
Curro, in the for-profit arena, never achieved sustainability and has been unable to cover the cost of the enormous sums invested. Indeed, the proposed purchase price of R7.2bn represents a discount of at least 50% to the total amount invested (wisely or not) over the years, which has already been subject to significant and painful writedowns.
The true extent of the “philanthropy” being demanded of the long-suffering Curro shareholders is probably closer to R20bn. Yet this generosity in and of itself will not solve the sustainability issue in the long term.
The contrast with the “other” listed and clearly sustainable education group could not be more stark. The rewards of a patient and long-term approach are clear, and sustainable.
Frank Thompson Via BusinessLIVE
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Curro was unsustainable
Proposed purchase of R7.2bn will not, by itself, solve the sustainability issue in the long term
Stuart Theobald’s most recent column refers “Curro deal leverages the tax system through private philanthropy”, September 3).
A fundamental issue for all education, especially private education, whether for profit or not, is sustainability. The model in each case needs to demonstrate its longevity within itself, and not require constant injections of fresh resources, whether philanthropic or state.
Some not-for-profit private institutions may have achieved this. Some former model C schools have sufficient reserves to be able to claim sustainability. Government’s education funding model demonstrably has not, as attested by the constant fund shortages and slippage in outcomes such as literacy, now objectively worse than it was decades ago.
Curro, in the for-profit arena, never achieved sustainability and has been unable to cover the cost of the enormous sums invested. Indeed, the proposed purchase price of R7.2bn represents a discount of at least 50% to the total amount invested (wisely or not) over the years, which has already been subject to significant and painful writedowns.
The true extent of the “philanthropy” being demanded of the long-suffering Curro shareholders is probably closer to R20bn. Yet this generosity in and of itself will not solve the sustainability issue in the long term.
The contrast with the “other” listed and clearly sustainable education group could not be more stark. The rewards of a patient and long-term approach are clear, and sustainable.
Frank Thompson
Via BusinessLIVE
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
STUART THEOBALD: Curro deal leverages the tax system through private philanthropy
JUSTICE MALALA: Mouton’s melody amid the cacophony
MICHAEL AVERY: SA needs a capitalist revolution, starting with scrapping BEE
TIISETSO MOTSOENENG: The Mouton Doctrine packs lessons for SA’s ultra-rich
STUART THEOBALD: Curro deal leverages the tax system through private philanthropy
JUSTICE MALALA: Mouton’s melody amid the cacophony
MICHAEL AVERY: SA needs a capitalist revolution, starting with scrapping BEE
TIISETSO MOTSOENENG: The Mouton Doctrine packs lessons for SA’s ultra-rich
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.