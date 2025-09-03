Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Socialism is the path to ruin

Not a single truly socialist country has been spared from mass corruption, authoritarianism and basket-case economics

03 September 2025 - 17:42
Picture: 123RF/fokusiert
Picture: 123RF/fokusiert

Ghaleb Cachalia hasn’t learnt the correct lessons from observing the failure of socialism in Bolivia and SA (“Champions of the Left offer lessons on failure of socialism”, September 1).

The lesson isn’t that socialist governments should be less corrupt, or that relying on resource extraction without diversification is a recipe for failure. The true lesson is that socialism necessarily leads to corruption and bad economic policy as a rule.

Not a single truly socialist country has been spared from mass corruption, authoritarianism and basket-case economics. And no, the Scandinavian model isn’t socialist. It’s free market capitalism with a welfare state.

True socialism, as in the government heavily intervening in and controlling the economy, leads to lack of diversification as governments are ill-equipped to run something as complex as an economy and attract corrupt personalities who get access to immense state coffers and power.

Former president Thabo Mbeki’s Gear policies were all well and good, but they did not go nearly far enough to liberalise SA’s economy, especially while BEE remained, enabling graft and heavily regulating the economy. Any positive influence Gear might have had was shuttered by trade unionists and the radical left in government.

What SA should be learning from socialist countries is that we need to move as far away from socialism as possible. The government has a core purpose to keep its people safe from crime and foreign enemies, and this purpose can be expanded to infrastructure and even welfare — but it has no business telling businesses what to do, and definitely has no business running state-run companies.

Socialism is the path to ruin. History has proven this again and again.

Nicholas Woode-Smith
Cape Town

GHALEB CACHALIA: Champions of the Left offer lessons on failure of socialism

Bolivia has turned to the Right after Evo Morales’ Movement for Socialism led the country to its worst economic crisis in years
Opinion
2 days ago

Bolivia’s swing to the right sounds alarm for Latin American left

Right-wing gains forecast in Chile, Colombia and Peru; Brazil’s Lula is also vulnerable
World
1 week ago

LETTER: NHI eliminates choice

Rejection of the Institute of Race Relations’ Better Health Bill is rejection of deregulation, market incentives and better health
Opinion
3 weeks ago

LETTER: Russian education ruined Africa

System for Africans has resulted in the virtual collapse of most countries
Opinion
1 month ago

New York mayoral candidate Mamdani defends policies amid Trump threats

US president threatens to cut off funding to New York if ‘communist’ Mamdani wins and doesn’t ‘do the right thing’
World
2 months ago

Powerful chronicle of blurred line between charity and control

‘Theft’ by Nobel prize winner Abdulrazak Gurnah raises questions about what people owe one another
Life
2 months ago
