The lesson isn’t that socialist governments should be less corrupt, or that relying on resource extraction without diversification is a recipe for failure. The true lesson is that socialism necessarily leads to corruption and bad economic policy as a rule.
Not a single truly socialist country has been spared from mass corruption, authoritarianism and basket-case economics. And no, the Scandinavian model isn’t socialist. It’s free market capitalism with a welfare state.
True socialism, as in the government heavily intervening in and controlling the economy, leads to lack of diversification as governments are ill-equipped to run something as complex as an economy and attract corrupt personalities who get access to immense state coffers and power.
Former president Thabo Mbeki’s Gear policies were all well and good, but they did not go nearly far enough to liberalise SA’s economy, especially while BEE remained, enabling graft and heavily regulating the economy. Any positive influence Gear might have had was shuttered by trade unionists and the radical left in government.
What SA should be learning from socialist countries is that we need to move as far away from socialism as possible. The government has a core purpose to keep its people safe from crime and foreign enemies, and this purpose can be expanded to infrastructure and even welfare — but it has no business telling businesses what to do, and definitely has no business running state-run companies.
Socialism is the path to ruin. History has proven this again and again.
Nicholas Woode-Smith Cape Town
LETTER: Socialism is the path to ruin
Not a single truly socialist country has been spared from mass corruption, authoritarianism and basket-case economics
