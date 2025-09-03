LETTER: SA’s waste management system in crisis

The survey’s findings — that most landfills are “lawless”, only 22% of 169 surveyed landfills comply with minimum standards, and the majority of sites pose significant risks to public health and the environment — will not have surprised anyone who has witnessed the country’s growing waste crisis.
I would go so far as to say SA is itself turning into one large landfill. One of the most noticeable forms of waste is the tyre mounds growing on urban fringes or next to informal settlements. The Recycling & Economic Development Initiative of SA (Redisa) has been receiving increasing numbers of reports of illegal waste tyre dumping and burning, all caused by waste mismanagement and dangerously overfull waste tyre depots.
SA produces about 70,000 waste tyres every day. There is enormous economic potential in creating a functioning waste tyre industry, but instead they litter the environment, poisonous chemicals contaminate groundwater, and illegal burning releases toxins linked to cancer, respiratory illnesses and birth defects.
AfriForum’s survey points to another serious failure of the department of forestry, fisheries & the environment: data on waste management is woefully lacking and often simply incorrect. The SA Waste Information System’s website is no longer accessible, and the last State of Waste Report, in 2018, contained contradictory information with little credibility.
In 2022, the auditor-general’s office gave up after trying to audit the department’s waste tyre recycling figures as they are in such a shambles. Civil groups now have to commission surveys to establish the extent of the crisis.
A review of the national waste management strategy is taking place, and as a participant I can say the lack of data on our country’s waste systems is deeply shocking. All we know for sure is that it is a serious crisis, and one that the DA minister who heads the department, Dion George, is not giving the attention it urgently requires.
Dr Chris Crozier Executive member, Redisa
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: SA’s waste management system in crisis
The lack of data on our country’s waste systems is deeply shocking
Business Day’s reports on AfriForum’s survey of landfill sites highlighted a critical issue that demands immediate action (“AfriForum rubbishes the state of SA’s lawless landfill sites”, September 1).
The survey’s findings — that most landfills are “lawless”, only 22% of 169 surveyed landfills comply with minimum standards, and the majority of sites pose significant risks to public health and the environment — will not have surprised anyone who has witnessed the country’s growing waste crisis.
I would go so far as to say SA is itself turning into one large landfill. One of the most noticeable forms of waste is the tyre mounds growing on urban fringes or next to informal settlements. The Recycling & Economic Development Initiative of SA (Redisa) has been receiving increasing numbers of reports of illegal waste tyre dumping and burning, all caused by waste mismanagement and dangerously overfull waste tyre depots.
SA produces about 70,000 waste tyres every day. There is enormous economic potential in creating a functioning waste tyre industry, but instead they litter the environment, poisonous chemicals contaminate groundwater, and illegal burning releases toxins linked to cancer, respiratory illnesses and birth defects.
AfriForum’s survey points to another serious failure of the department of forestry, fisheries & the environment: data on waste management is woefully lacking and often simply incorrect. The SA Waste Information System’s website is no longer accessible, and the last State of Waste Report, in 2018, contained contradictory information with little credibility.
In 2022, the auditor-general’s office gave up after trying to audit the department’s waste tyre recycling figures as they are in such a shambles. Civil groups now have to commission surveys to establish the extent of the crisis.
A review of the national waste management strategy is taking place, and as a participant I can say the lack of data on our country’s waste systems is deeply shocking. All we know for sure is that it is a serious crisis, and one that the DA minister who heads the department, Dion George, is not giving the attention it urgently requires.
Dr Chris Crozier
Executive member, Redisa
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
AfriForum rubbishes the state of SA’s lawless landfill sites
WARREN HEWITT: How circular cities can solve SA’s waste crisis
Montauk swings to loss as costs and impairments offset higher sales
STACEY JANSEN: Scrapping of flawed tyre plan is a step forward
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
WARREN HEWITT: How circular cities can solve SA’s waste crisis
The uphill battle of female midlife entrepreneurs
High court sets aside Tshwane’s ‘unlawful’ R600m cleansing levy
STACEY JANSEN: Scrapping of flawed tyre plan is a step forward
Startling truth behind the collapse of SA’s cities
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.