SA has all the right ingredients to become a global leader in luxury tourism, yet this economic opportunity remains largely underused. The influx of ultra high net worth individuals, who seek exclusivity, privacy and curated experiences, is already a reality in Cape Town, where more than 100 high-end luxury villas are booked annually. Many of these travellers return year after year, often arriving by private jet for world-class events and private celebrations.
The numbers speak for themselves. The global luxury travel market is projected to grow from $2.72-trillion in 2025 to almost $4.83-trillion by 2032. For SA, such growth could see tourism’s contribution to GDP climb to 10.8% by 2034, supporting the creation of more than 720,000 jobs. This is not a niche sector; it is a growth engine waiting to be prioritised.
Our competitive edge lies in the blend of high-touch hospitality and authentic culture. Private game lodges, chef-led villa dining, curated wine and art experiences, and a culinary capital that has earned global recognition, all provide powerful signals of quality and prestige. These are the experiences that place destinations such as the Maldives and St Barths on the luxury map — and SA is more than capable of competing at this level.
If visa access is improved, sustainable luxury infrastructure developed and our unique offering marketed with intent, luxury tourism could very well be SA’s new gold rush.
Roxy Robinson Roxstar Global Consulting
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Luxury travel is a growth engine waiting to be ignited
SA is more than able to compete with Maldives and St Barths for the dollars of the ultra-wealthy
SA has all the right ingredients to become a global leader in luxury tourism, yet this economic opportunity remains largely underused. The influx of ultra high net worth individuals, who seek exclusivity, privacy and curated experiences, is already a reality in Cape Town, where more than 100 high-end luxury villas are booked annually. Many of these travellers return year after year, often arriving by private jet for world-class events and private celebrations.
The numbers speak for themselves. The global luxury travel market is projected to grow from $2.72-trillion in 2025 to almost $4.83-trillion by 2032. For SA, such growth could see tourism’s contribution to GDP climb to 10.8% by 2034, supporting the creation of more than 720,000 jobs. This is not a niche sector; it is a growth engine waiting to be prioritised.
Our competitive edge lies in the blend of high-touch hospitality and authentic culture. Private game lodges, chef-led villa dining, curated wine and art experiences, and a culinary capital that has earned global recognition, all provide powerful signals of quality and prestige. These are the experiences that place destinations such as the Maldives and St Barths on the luxury map — and SA is more than capable of competing at this level.
If visa access is improved, sustainable luxury infrastructure developed and our unique offering marketed with intent, luxury tourism could very well be SA’s new gold rush.
Roxy Robinson
Roxstar Global Consulting
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Surf, sea and history aplenty in Muizenberg
Wanted Online: Luxury on the rails
Unexpected friendship on the Green Mountain Trail
Nostalgia and heritage around Yzerfontein
At one with nature
How evergreen is the valley between Suurbrak and Riversdale
Nature photographers spoilt for choice in this Northern Cape paradise
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
LUNCEDO MTWENTWE: Tourism needs serious SME muscle
De Lille defends dissolution of tourism board amid legal and fiscal breaches
RICHARD CALLAND: What makes a board fit for the future?
BUSISIWE MAVUSO AND WRENELLE STANDER: How reform can transform SA’s economy
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.