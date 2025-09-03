Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Luxury travel is a growth engine waiting to be ignited

SA is more than able to compete with Maldives and St Barths for the dollars of the ultra-wealthy

03 September 2025 - 16:58
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
The Table Bay Hotel. Picture: SUPPLIED
The Table Bay Hotel. Picture: SUPPLIED

SA has all the right ingredients to become a global leader in luxury tourism, yet this economic opportunity remains largely underused. The influx of ultra high net worth individuals, who seek exclusivity, privacy and curated experiences, is already a reality in Cape Town, where more than 100 high-end luxury villas are booked annually. Many of these travellers return year after year, often arriving by private jet for world-class events and private celebrations.

The numbers speak for themselves. The global luxury travel market is projected to grow from $2.72-trillion in 2025 to almost $4.83-trillion by 2032. For SA, such growth could see tourism’s contribution to GDP climb to 10.8% by 2034, supporting the creation of more than 720,000 jobs. This is not a niche sector; it is a growth engine waiting to be prioritised.

Our competitive edge lies in the blend of high-touch hospitality and authentic culture. Private game lodges, chef-led villa dining, curated wine and art experiences, and a culinary capital that has earned global recognition, all provide powerful signals of quality and prestige. These are the experiences that place destinations such as the Maldives and St Barths on the luxury map — and SA is more than capable of competing at this level.

If visa access is improved, sustainable luxury infrastructure developed and our unique offering marketed with intent, luxury tourism could very well be SA’s new gold rush.

Roxy Robinson
Roxstar Global Consulting

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Surf, sea and history aplenty in Muizenberg

Apart from being a mecca for watersports, the narrow strip along the False Bay coast offers heritage by the bucketload
Life
12 hours ago

Wanted Online: Luxury on the rails

From champagne in the Alps to sake in Kyushu, lavishly comfortable trains are redefining immersive travel.
Life
1 month ago

Unexpected friendship on the Green Mountain Trail

Go slackpacking in the Elgin Valley, with a side order of fine dining, wine tasting and companionship
Life
1 month ago

Nostalgia and heritage around Yzerfontein

The seaside town has plenty to offer, including pristine beaches, trails, fishing and a San heritage centre
Life
6 months ago

At one with nature

Take in the expansive views of the Gamkaberg while glamping at an eco-lodge
Life
7 months ago

How evergreen is the valley between Suurbrak and Riversdale

Exquisite valley’s fertile soils and microclimate allow dairy, avocado and sheep farming
Life
1 year ago

Nature photographers spoilt for choice in this Northern Cape paradise

Mokala National Park is the perfect spot to see chilled plains game and rendezvous with distant friends
Life
1 year ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
STUART THEOBALD: Curro deal leverages the tax ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
MICHAEL AVERY: SA needs a capitalist revolution, ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
TOM EATON: SACP finally ready to untie apron ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
DUMA GQUBULE: BEE still makes economic and social ...
Opinion
5.
TIISETSO MOTSOENENG: The Mouton Doctrine packs ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

LUNCEDO MTWENTWE: Tourism needs serious SME muscle

Opinion

De Lille defends dissolution of tourism board amid legal and fiscal breaches

National

RICHARD CALLAND: What makes a board fit for the future?

Opinion

BUSISIWE MAVUSO AND WRENELLE STANDER: How reform can transform SA’s economy

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.