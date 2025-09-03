I write from Australia, where only last week Iran’s ambassador and senior staff were expelled from the country for engaging in terrorist activities against Jewish private individuals, and their homes and businesses, as well as firebombing and defacing their places of worship.
Fortunately, no-one was killed, in which case murder charges would have been laid. Australia is reviewing all terrorism laws, which will almost certainly result in Iran being categorised as a terrorist state. An ambassador attacking Jews in a foreign country has underscored everything the West has been saying about Iran.
Iran and its allies, including SA, are seen by the civilised world as an “axis of evil”, and the US is planning further financial and trade sanctions as punishment.
Israel should never be immune to criticism but Iran — a failed state — and SA, a chaotic, near-bankrupt, failing one, don’t occupy the moral high ground from which to criticise Israel, which is threatening Iran far more than a bloody nose.
Iran, a once great country, is now just a blip on the map. SA is clearly self-destructing, but it is a country of capable and decent human beings who have always possessed much self-value and pride.
Once the economic pain really bites, as it will, the country will correct its course, as it has done before.
David Wolpert Sydney, Australia
LETTER: Iran not above board
The country does not occupy the moral high ground from which to criticise Israel; its ambassador was expelled from Australia for terrorist activities
