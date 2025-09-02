However, her column does not cover the fact that SA indisputably bears a historical and moral obligation to pay substantial reparations to at least Lesotho and Namibia.
LETTER: SA owes its neighbours
SA has a historical and moral obligation to pay substantial reparations to at least Lesotho and Namibia
Hilary Joffe correctly notes that the formula used by the Southern African Customs Union (Sacu) amounts to foreign aid paid by SA to Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho and Namibia (“Time to revisit SA's giant budget subsidy for neighbours”, August 29).
However, her column does not cover the fact that SA indisputably bears a historical and moral obligation to pay substantial reparations to at least Lesotho and Namibia.
Five generations of Basotho miners worked on SA diamond and gold mines under the migrant labour system. They received low wages, but all the taxes paid by the mining companies went solely to the SA government and municipalities — not to the Lesotho state.
When the working conditions caused appalling lung diseases, white miners were boarded out with disability pensions, but Basotho miners were simply refused renewal of their annual migrant labour contracts and left to die — slowly — in Lesotho, burdening their wives and children.
The same applies to sexually transmitted disease (STDs). Restricting the most sexually active cohort of the population to male-only barracks (euphemised as “hostels”) for 11 months of each year but barred from having their spouses accompany them is the most efficient technique of maximising STDs.
SA governed Namibia as a colony in all but name in 1915-89. Its main products were exported: diamonds, karakul pelts, uranium. These boosted SA’s balance of payments, while Namibia’s subordinate administration was denied access to foreign exchange or other benefits from this.
Namibia’s fish and lobsters were plundered on a scale that caused their commercial extinction for some time. The only SA concern was regulating competition between Afrikaner nationalist SA companies and Afrikaner Nationalist “Suidwester” companies.
Space does not permit this letter to also cover how SA’s protectionist tariffs after 1924 compelled the Botswana-Eswatini-Lesotho-Namibia (BELN) quad to subsidise SA’s industrialisation policies.
Our pan-African rhetoric will be judged by our actual economic actions towards the BELN countries.
Keith Gottschalk
Claremont
