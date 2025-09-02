Opinion / Letters

LETTER: SA owes its neighbours

SA has a historical and moral obligation to pay substantial reparations to at least Lesotho and Namibia

02 September 2025 - 16:46
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: THINKSTOCK
Picture: THINKSTOCK

Hilary Joffe correctly notes that the formula used by the Southern African Customs Union (Sacu) amounts to foreign aid paid by SA to Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho and Namibia (“Time to revisit SA's giant budget subsidy for neighbours”, August 29).

However, her column does not cover the fact that SA indisputably bears a historical and moral obligation to pay substantial reparations to at least Lesotho and Namibia.

Five generations of Basotho miners worked on SA diamond and gold mines under the migrant labour system. They received low wages, but all the taxes paid by the mining companies went solely to the SA government and municipalities — not to the Lesotho state.

When the working conditions caused appalling lung diseases, white miners were boarded out with disability pensions, but Basotho miners were simply refused renewal of their annual migrant labour contracts and left to die — slowly — in Lesotho, burdening their wives and children. 

The same applies to sexually transmitted disease (STDs). Restricting the most sexually active cohort of the population to male-only barracks (euphemised as “hostels”) for 11 months of each year but barred from having their spouses accompany them is the most efficient technique of maximising STDs.

SA governed Namibia as a colony in all but name in 1915-89. Its main products were exported: diamonds, karakul pelts, uranium. These boosted SA’s balance of payments, while Namibia’s subordinate administration was denied access to foreign exchange or other benefits from this.

Namibia’s fish and lobsters were plundered on a scale that caused their commercial extinction for some time. The only SA concern was regulating competition between Afrikaner nationalist SA companies and Afrikaner Nationalist “Suidwester” companies. 

Space does not permit this letter to also cover how SA’s protectionist tariffs after 1924 compelled the Botswana-Eswatini-Lesotho-Namibia (BELN) quad to subsidise SA’s industrialisation policies.

Our pan-African rhetoric will be judged by our actual economic actions towards the BELN countries.

Keith Gottschalk
Claremont

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Effect of Trump tariffs ‘understated’

Exporters in the Western Cape believe the impact of US tariffs on employment in South Africa has been understated at 30,000. They fear that as many ...
Business
2 days ago

Meet the SA-only Range Rover SV Polar Night for R6.5m

SV Bespoke has curated only five units and all them earmarked for local ownership
Life
1 day ago

LETTER: Iran, SA share mutual respect

Attempts to deflect from Israel’s actions by fixating on Iran are disingenuous and misleading
Opinion
1 day ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
TIISETSO MOTSOENENG: The Mouton Doctrine packs ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
EDITORIAL: Questions over the explosive 121 ...
Opinion / Editorials
3.
RONNIE SIPHIKA: Murray & Roberts — the last tower ...
Opinion
4.
TOM EATON: SACP finally ready to untie apron ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
KATERINA PIROZHKOVA, GIOVANNI RICCO AND NICOLA ...
Opinion

Related Articles

LETTER: Iran, SA share mutual respect

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Masemola likely to get his way on return of dockets

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Too late, BEE damage is done

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.