LETTER: Kowtowing to China undermines SA

President Cyril Ramaphosa, right, and Chinese President Xi Jimping at a welcoming ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on September 2 2024. Picture: GCIS
SA kowtows to Beijing and undermines its sovereignty by calling for the downgrading of Taiwan’s offices in Pretoria. It has branded itself a puppet of Beijing.
Officials insist it is simply protocol; embassies belong in capitals and trade offices in commercial hubs. But in reality this is not about protocol, but rather politics and pressure.
In October 2024 Pretoria told Taipei to pack up its de facto embassy and move to Johannesburg, where it would be allowed a trade office. Taiwan called this request “unreasonable”, stating that SA was following China’s whims. SA denied these claims, arguing that the move was standard protocol as all political and diplomatic ties with Taiwan were severed in 1998.
US legislators and officials have backed Taiwan, and secretary of state Marco Rubio called out SA’s “grave mistake” of “caving to Beijing’s demands”. He does not plan to attend the G20 summit in Johannesburg in November.
US senator Marsha Blackburn also called for SA and China to be stopped from “bullying Taiwan”, and said Washington should remove SA from the African Growth & Opportunity Act due to its actions.
Before we discuss protocol, let us look back. During the Cold War SA and Taiwan aligned against communism and strongly supported free enterprise and democracy. Both countries established consulates, which werelater upgraded to embassies.
But in 1998, according to UN General Assembly resolution 2758, Pretoria recognised the People’s Republic of China and severed official ties with Taiwan, reinforcing the “One China” policy. However, Pretoria created a workable compromise: Taiwan could have a liaison office in the capital to maintain trade, culture and education.
Now Pretoria has shredded this compromise, posing a key question: if a government doesn’t stick to its word what does that say about its sovereignty? Pretoria is not just downgrading Taiwan, it is downgrading itself, as it undermines its own diplomatic integrity and allows Beijing to rewrite its foreign policy.
The international relations & co-operation department’s defence is weak to the point of naiveté. It says “Pretoria for embassies, Johannesburg for trade offices”.
But if that’s true, why do the US, the UK, Germany, France and Japan (all of which recognise Beijing) host Taiwan’s offices in their capital cities? They have all upheld the One China policy without undermining or erasing Taiwan’s presence. The key difference is a country’s willpower. These countries resisted pressure from Beijing, while SA simply gave in.
In 2019, SA was Taiwan’s largest trade partner in Africa for imports and exports, and Taiwan invested in SA. It is not just on a sleepover in SA, it is a trading partner buying fruit, wine and minerals, while investing in agriculture, education and training.
Moving the office undercuts those links and invites reciprocity. Instead of simply calling Pretoria’s decision “unreasonable”, Taiwan should take concrete action of its own, such as downgrading SA’s office in Taipei or restricting trade. Other countries may retaliate too, as indicated by Blackburn’s statement.
Beyond politics and economics, Pretoria’s actions show that to please an authoritarian power such as China, the government is willing to sacrifice SA’s democratic ties with Taiwan.
How can SA claim to be a leader of Africa and the Global South if it is prepared to silence smaller partners to please larger ones, and allows its foreign policy to be manipulated like a marionette?
Taiwan is a recognised democracy, and Beijing is an authoritarian state that does not hesitate to use economic coercion to get what it wants. By kowtowing to Beijing SA undermines its own rhetoric of democracy, sovereignty and human rights.
What did Pretoria get in return, beyond perhaps a pat on the back?No market deals, no investment guarantees, no debt relief. SA loses its credibility with diplomatic partners, the freedom to create its own path, and potential new partnerships. Existing allies see Pretoria becoming Beijing’s lackey, undermining its claim to independent foreign policy. The message is clear: apply enough pressure and SA will cave in.
We cannot close the book, because the story is not yet over. By choosing to downgrade Taiwan SA has already shown weakness and surrendered its sovereignty to a greater power. The principle is simple: true independence is declared, not handed over. Each time we cede the tough parts of diplomacy our room to manoeuvre and our credibility shrinks.
Nazeefah Matwadia Johannesburg
AYABONGA CAWE: The ‘dark arts’ of interstate rivalry
Counterfeit goods worth R2.6m seized at KZN China mall to be destroyed
KAMOHELO CHAUKE: Australia’s diplomatic fire with Israel is a warning to SA
RICHARD FORD: Quantum cyberthreats — China-SA quantum satellite link reminds us to go back to basics
