As suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu demonstrated recently, irony and satire are terrible crimes against the state.
Graham Thompson Via BusinessLIVE
LETTER: Be careful, Tom Eaton
Irony and satire are terrible crimes when you are writing about dirty nappies and liberated wallets
Tom Eaton had better be careful (“SACP finally ready to untie apron strings binding it to ANC”, September 2).
TOM EATON: SACP finally ready to untie apron strings binding it to ANC
