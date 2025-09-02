Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Be careful, Tom Eaton

Irony and satire are terrible crimes when you are writing about dirty nappies and liberated wallets

02 September 2025 - 17:02
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: GALLO IMAGES/DARREN STEWART
Picture: GALLO IMAGES/DARREN STEWART

Tom Eaton had better be careful (“SACP finally ready to untie apron strings binding it to ANC”, September 2).

As suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu demonstrated recently, irony and satire are terrible crimes against the state.

Graham Thompson
Via BusinessLIVE 

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

TOM EATON: SACP finally ready to untie apron strings binding it to ANC

The party is earning that final P as they give up being the SA Communist Passengers and become an actual party
Opinion
14 hours ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
TIISETSO MOTSOENENG: The Mouton Doctrine packs ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
EDITORIAL: Questions over the explosive 121 ...
Opinion / Editorials
3.
RONNIE SIPHIKA: Murray & Roberts — the last tower ...
Opinion
4.
TOM EATON: SACP finally ready to untie apron ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
KATERINA PIROZHKOVA, GIOVANNI RICCO AND NICOLA ...
Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.