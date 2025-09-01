Former finance minister Trevor Manuel. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/FELIX DLANAMANDLA
LETTER: Use NDP and move forward
Business Day should be commended for its extensive reporting, comment and analysis on the national dialogue.
But think for a moment — much of this has been done already: “The plan is the product of hundreds of interactions with South Africans, input from tens of thousands of people, extensive research and robust debate throughout the country”.
Sound familiar? Sadly, probably not. Former finance minister Trevor Manuel wrote these words in “National Development Plan (NDP) 2030: Our future — make it work.” Surely we don’t need to reinvent the wheel? All parties to the national dialogue must rather adopt the NDP as the common point of departure, reassess it, build on it and revise and update where necessary.
Performing these tasks can only be successful through serious identification and analysis of options, development of concrete policies and, of most importance, through specifying finely grained implementation processes. Hard, sustained work by all stakeholders will be necessary. Meetings, conferences and all the talk and paraphernalia of the national dialogue are not appropriate to this type of work.
The role of the president and his office is nevertheless of vital importance. The president must drive an overarching policy development and implementation co-ordination process based on this work, with the full engagement of his office, augmented if necessary by additional qualified staff.
Otherwise, there is the grave risk that the whole national dialogue will degenerate into a Tower of Babel. The NDP is a national asset. Let’s use it and move forward from there.
Doug Blackmur
Table View
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.