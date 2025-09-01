Stuart Pringle’s article on funded class action lawsuits is deserving of our attention (Business Law & Tax, August 29).
As Pringle says, class actions that are funded by persons or entities other than the plaintiffs often have the appearance of allowing ordinary consumers to challenge global corporations. But the reality, in which the funders are in it for a share of the proceeds, can often be a profit exercise in which the interests of plaintiffs are far from top of mind.
Funders, often corporate and always professional, are in it for the money. Nevertheless, Pringle points to moves in the US not to ban contingency but to make it more transparent so that funders are known and untraceable funding pipelines are eliminated.
These actions are not always class actions. The SA Road Accident Fund has suffered many management failures, but the task is not assisted by claims lodged by contingency lawyers, whose share of any proceeds might well be bigger than the claimant’s.
On a perhaps more controversial note, the endless matter of Nkosana Makate and Vodacom has all the appearance of being funded and chased to court levels it should never have seen — and not always to Makate’s advantage. Is it inappropriate for a court to ask about funding? Can it be said that a court should not know who will benefit from any award it makes?
The funder is often more litigant than its client. The court should be aware of it. In SA efforts are being made to shorten devastating delays in securing court dates. It is not unreasonable to hope stricter contingency regulations would help, so we could get back to the pursuit of actual justice.
Barry Hay Parktown North
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: The lowdown on class actions
It can often be a profit exercise in which the interests of plaintiffs are far from top of mind
Stuart Pringle’s article on funded class action lawsuits is deserving of our attention (Business Law & Tax, August 29).
As Pringle says, class actions that are funded by persons or entities other than the plaintiffs often have the appearance of allowing ordinary consumers to challenge global corporations. But the reality, in which the funders are in it for a share of the proceeds, can often be a profit exercise in which the interests of plaintiffs are far from top of mind.
Funders, often corporate and always professional, are in it for the money. Nevertheless, Pringle points to moves in the US not to ban contingency but to make it more transparent so that funders are known and untraceable funding pipelines are eliminated.
These actions are not always class actions. The SA Road Accident Fund has suffered many management failures, but the task is not assisted by claims lodged by contingency lawyers, whose share of any proceeds might well be bigger than the claimant’s.
On a perhaps more controversial note, the endless matter of Nkosana Makate and Vodacom has all the appearance of being funded and chased to court levels it should never have seen — and not always to Makate’s advantage. Is it inappropriate for a court to ask about funding? Can it be said that a court should not know who will benefit from any award it makes?
The funder is often more litigant than its client. The court should be aware of it. In SA efforts are being made to shorten devastating delays in securing court dates. It is not unreasonable to hope stricter contingency regulations would help, so we could get back to the pursuit of actual justice.
Barry Hay
Parktown North
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.