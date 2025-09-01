LETTER: Iran, SA share mutual respect

The Iranian flag. Picture: REUTERS/LEONHARD FOEGER
Daniel Jacobi’s letter was yet another example of how voices close to pro-Israel lobbying efforts seek to undermine SA’s independent, principled and multilateral foreign policy (“Iran harms SA’s credibility”, August 26).
It is important to recall that the relationship between the Islamic Republic of Iran and SA is historic, principled and deeply rooted in mutual respect. Iran stood firmly with the anti-apartheid liberation movement, a fact acknowledged often by Nelson Mandela, who viewed Iran as a nation that shared in the global struggle for justice and self-determination.
The claims made by the author — branding Iran as “the world’s foremost state sponsor of terror” are not based on independent, factual assessments. Rather, they echo politicised narratives long promoted by the US and Israel to vilify sovereign nations that do not align with their geopolitical interests. Repeating such rhetoric in SA discourse does not advance truth — it only threatens the intellectual and foreign policy independence of this country.
SA’s principled legal case against Israel at the International Court of Justice, founded on international law and evidence of mass civilian killings in Gaza, is not a result of “alignment with Iran” but rather a continuation of SA’s proud tradition of justice, solidarity and resistance to oppression.
Attempts to deflect from Israel’s actions by fixating on Iran are disingenuous and misleading. South Africans understand that solidarity with Palestine is a continuation of their own liberation legacy.
Therefore, claims that relations with Iran “harm SA’s credibility” are themselves part of a broader effort to weaken SA’s sovereign decision-making and moral authority on the global stage.
Ali Rastgou First counsellor, embassy of Iran in Pretoria
