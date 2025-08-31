Both matters, the halving of the inflation target and the introduction of national health insurance, would be major policy shifts that should be subjected to democratic processes. In the case of the NHI, the Board of Healthcare Funders argues the consultation process followed by parliament was inadequate, despite being more extensive than such processes for other pieces of legislation.
LETTER: Public needs say on inflation target
There has been no public consultation on proposal to change the target
It is instructive to contrast Mamokete Lijiane’s article on the proposed 3% inflation target (“Too late now to turn back the clock on 3% inflation target”, August 28) and your editorial on court challenges to the National Health Insurance Act (“NHI’s consultation charade”, August 27).
Both matters, the halving of the inflation target and the introduction of national health insurance, would be major policy shifts that should be subjected to democratic processes. In the case of the NHI, the Board of Healthcare Funders argues the consultation process followed by parliament was inadequate, despite being more extensive than such processes for other pieces of legislation.
Your editorial favours the board’s view. In contrast, there has been no public consultation on the proposal to dramatically change the inflation target. Not a single open event or process, by the Reserve Bank, Treasury or parliament, for members of the public or even experts to make submissions.
I noted this in a previous letter (“Inflation target rethink needs a more considered, rational approach”, September 24, 2024) yet almost a year later there has still be no such process. Despite that, Lijiane and others seek to make it a fait accompli.
Aside from the fact that Lijiane should have declared her potential conflict of interest by virtue of being a board member of an organisation (Economic Research SA) funded by the Reserve Bank, which put forward the proposal, there is clearly a bald-faced double-standard at work.
Anyone who endorses selective use of democratic processes is merely an authoritarian in liberal threads. It is simply false to say “it is too late to turn back now”: the proposal must be opened to substantive scrutiny by experts and the public. Anything else would amount to a monetary policy coup of the worst kind.
Seán Mfundza Muller
Johannesburg
