LETTER: Sakeliga is late to the NHI party

Sakeliga says it can find ‘no viable way to fund NHI’, but it simply means it has misunderstood the act and the way public financing works

28 August 2025 - 16:27
Picture: 123RF
The national health department notes your report indicating that Sakeliga has taken legal action against the National Health Insurance (NHI) Act. No papers have been served on the department yet, so we are unable to confirm this allegation.

Sakeliga has joined the bandwagon late — several other parties also argue that the NHI is unaffordable and unviable in SA’s current economic climate and want the courts to declare the act unconstitutional and invalid, and set it aside.

In failing to understand the provisions of the act, specifically the funding provisions, they claim that “the government would need an extra R500bn a year to implement NHI, requiring an unthinkable 30% increase in income tax rates”. Since the department has not seen the research they allegedly commissioned to support their case, it is not in a position to know how they arrived at this figure.

There is a dominant narrative that people will pay more for their healthcare under NHI, and that the state will impose irresponsible taxes on the public to pay for it. The article refers to the finance minister’s attempt to introduce an increase in VAT in this year’s budget.

The fact that Sakeliga says it can find no viable way to fund NHI” purely means it has misunderstood the act and the way public financing works. If it adopted an engaging attitude instead of the adversarial defence of an impossibly complex and perverse existing funding structure for healthcare, it may find that there are indeed ways to improve access within the existing funding envelope.

This will not require “debilitating cuts to other government services and spending obligations” and will not require borrowing. It is not the single payer, pooled funding, NHI that is inappropriate and unviable in SA”, it is the present system that is unsustainable and unviable.

It is because of the “well-documented track record of severe, endemic and persistent governance failures” of the present extremely inefficient parallel systems that drastic reform is required.

Sakeliga has joined the queue in asking the court to declare the Act unconstitutional on the basis that it is not rationally connected to its purpose. This will be a steep hill to climb, since the model adopted follows well entrenched international precedent.

It is the very section 27 of the constitution that Sakeliga challenges that parliament has sought to address with the adoption of the NHI Bill and its assent by the president. It claims that the Act is at odds with these constitutional provisions because the state does not have the resources required to implement NHI”. On the basis of this argument the state should not implement any legislation at all.

The minister and the department call upon the public not to be misled by sensational claims made either by court applicants or in the media.

Foster Mohale

Spokesperson, national health department

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Sakeliga launches legal action against NHI Act over cost and viability

Business lobby group is the seventh organisation to take aim at the ANC’s plan for universal health coverage
National
1 day ago

LETTER: NHI ‘consultation’ was marketing ploy

National Health Insurance was passed into law without a single funding model being presented
Opinion
1 day ago

EDITORIAL: NHI’s consultation charade

Board of Healthcare Funders asks Constitutional Court to expose token consultations
Opinion
1 day ago

KHAYA SITHOLE: Jury out on fate of self-serving bills ANC passed before 2024 polls

Before the elections, SA could be laden with poorly conceptualised policies and laws as long as the ANC wanted them
Opinion
13 hours ago

LETTER: NHI nothing more than nationalisation

Anyone with half a brain knows the National Health Insurance (NHI) Act is unworkable
Opinion
2 days ago
