LETTER: Sakeliga is late to the NHI party

The national health department notes your report indicating that Sakeliga hastaken legal action against the National Health Insurance (NHI) Act. No papers have been served on the department yet, so we are unable to confirm this allegation.
Sakeliga has joined the bandwagon late — several other parties also argue that the NHI is unaffordable and unviable in SA’s current economic climate and want the courts to declare the act unconstitutional and invalid, and set it aside.
In failing to understand the provisions of the act, specifically the funding provisions, they claim that “the government would need an extra R500bn a year to implement NHI, requiring an ‘unthinkable’ 30% increase in income tax rates”. Since the department has not seen the research they allegedly commissioned to support their case, it is not in a position to know how they arrived at this figure.
There is a dominant narrative that people will pay more for their healthcare under NHI, and that the state will impose irresponsible taxes on the public to pay for it. The article refers to the finance minister’s attempt to introduce an increase in VAT in this year’s budget.
The fact that Sakeliga says it can find“no viable way to fund NHI” purely means it has misunderstood the act and the way public financing works. If it adopted an engaging attitude instead of the adversarial defence of an impossibly complex and perverse existing funding structure for healthcare, it may find that there are indeed ways to improve access within the existing funding envelope.
This will not require “debilitating cuts to other government services and spending obligations” and will not require borrowing. It is not the single payer, pooled funding, NHI that is“inappropriate and unviable in SA”, it is the present system that is unsustainable and unviable.
It is because of the “well-documented track record of severe, endemic and persistent governance failures” of the present extremely inefficient parallel systems that drastic reform is required.
Sakeliga has joined the queue in asking the court to declare the Act unconstitutional on the basis that it is not rationally connected to its purpose. This will be a steep hill to climb, since the model adopted follows well entrenched international precedent.
It is the very section 27 of the constitution thatSakeliga challenges that parliament has sought to address with the adoption of the NHI Bill and its assent by the president. It claims that the Act “is at odds with these constitutional provisions because the state does not have the resources required to implement NHI”. On the basis of this argument the state should not implement any legislation at all.
The minister and the department call upon the public not to be misled by sensational claims made either by court applicants or in the media.
Foster Mohale
Spokesperson, national health department
LETTER: Sakeliga is late to the NHI party
Sakeliga says it can find 'no viable way to fund NHI', but it simply means it has misunderstood the act and the way public financing works
LETTER: Sakeliga is late to the NHI party
