Most South Africans pay minimal income tax now, so the tax advantages of deferral are less beneficial. Mortality rates are such that for many making it to retirement is an achievement in itself and a lengthy retirement is uncommon (but it will be more common in future).
Many invest in dependants and use informal intergenerational transfers to cover financial needs at different phases of their lives — a mother should feed her child, not save money for her retirement.
It is good financial advice to repay loan sharks, payday loan providers and credit cards before saving for retirement. Chile and Denmark are great examples to look at.
Greg Becker
LETTER: SA pension reform must reflect local realities
Mortality rates are such that for many, making it to retirement is an achievement in itself
SA and the UK are quite different — most workers in SA are living hand to mouth and rely on getting a state pension in retirement. (“How SA can build Africa’s most inclusive and tech-driven pension system”, August 27).
Greg Becker
Via BusinessLIVE
