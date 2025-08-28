Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Expect more US scrutiny of MTN under antiterror laws

28 August 2025 - 16:07
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Peter Bruce’s most recent column (“Choose wisely: was it Iran or BEE that paid the ANC’s debts?”, August 28) refers.

A crucial aspect of the focus on SA’s relationship with Iran and the US unhappiness with it goes far further than the conjecture about ANC funding.

The US justice department has its teeth into MTN under its antiterrorism laws, and accuses MTN of funding the Taliban. Interestingly MTN has offered in defence that it was operating under duress and had to protect infrastructure.

In other words, where there’s smoke there’s fire. Why omit this crucial factoid when discussing SA-Iran-US matters?

MTN is up to its neck in ANC cadres, with the last three board chairs being now president Cyril Ramaphosa, Phuthuma Nhleko and Mcebisi Jonas.

Donald Trump continues on his merry way, but serious people in the US are connecting the dots, and following the money. Expect even closer scrutiny of local MTN funding to follow.

Martin Neethling
Via BusinessLIVE 

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Gwen Ramokgopa pours cold water on claims Iran has been funding ANC

ANC treasurer general dismisses allegations of foreign financing as reason to increase SA tariffs
Politics
1 hour ago

MARIANNE MERTEN: From SA’s civilian supremacy to military drift

Gen Rudazani Maphwanya’s caper in Iran weakened SA’s fragile democracy
Opinion
1 day ago

PETER BRUCE: Choose wisely: was it Iran or BEE that paid the ANC’s debts?

While the former is a mere rumour and the latter not far-fetched, the banks the ANC uses will know the truth
Opinion
11 hours ago

LETTER: Iran harms SA’s credibility

SA must explain why it is aligning with the world’s foremost state sponsor of terror
Opinion
2 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
RONNIE SIPHIKA: Murray & Roberts — the last tower ...
Opinion
2.
EDITORIAL: NHI’s consultation charade
Opinion / Editorials
3.
PETER BRUCE: Choose wisely: was it Iran or BEE ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
EDITORIAL: Take responsibility Mr President. The ...
Opinion / Editorials
5.
JASON F BELL: Tackling crime and grime
Opinion

Related Articles

MARIANNE MERTEN: From SA’s civilian supremacy to military drift

Opinion

BENJI SHULMAN: Iran is a malignant force in Africa

Opinion

WATCH: MTN’s legal woes overshadow positive interim results

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

MTN’s legal woes overshadow positive interim results

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

SA’s relations with Iran threaten economic stability, think-tank warns

National

EDITORIAL: Gambling with SA’s economy

Opinion / Editorials

LETTER: Author overlooks Iran threat

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Iran fearmongering

Opinion / Letters

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.