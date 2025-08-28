A crucial aspect of the focus on SA’s relationship with Iran and the US unhappiness with it goes far further than the conjecture about ANC funding.
The US justice department has its teeth into MTN under its antiterrorism laws, and accuses MTN of funding the Taliban. Interestingly MTN has offered in defence that it was operating under duress and had to protect infrastructure.
In other words, where there’s smoke there’s fire. Why omit this crucial factoid when discussing SA-Iran-US matters?
MTN is up to its neck in ANC cadres, with the last three board chairs being now president Cyril Ramaphosa, Phuthuma Nhleko and Mcebisi Jonas.
Donald Trump continues on his merry way, but serious people in the US are connecting the dots, and following the money. Expect even closer scrutiny of local MTN funding to follow.
Martin Neethling Via BusinessLIVE
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Expect more US scrutiny of MTN under antiterror laws
Peter Bruce’s most recent column (“Choose wisely: was it Iran or BEE that paid the ANC’s debts?”, August 28) refers.
A crucial aspect of the focus on SA’s relationship with Iran and the US unhappiness with it goes far further than the conjecture about ANC funding.
The US justice department has its teeth into MTN under its antiterrorism laws, and accuses MTN of funding the Taliban. Interestingly MTN has offered in defence that it was operating under duress and had to protect infrastructure.
In other words, where there’s smoke there’s fire. Why omit this crucial factoid when discussing SA-Iran-US matters?
MTN is up to its neck in ANC cadres, with the last three board chairs being now president Cyril Ramaphosa, Phuthuma Nhleko and Mcebisi Jonas.
Donald Trump continues on his merry way, but serious people in the US are connecting the dots, and following the money. Expect even closer scrutiny of local MTN funding to follow.
Martin Neethling
Via BusinessLIVE
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Gwen Ramokgopa pours cold water on claims Iran has been funding ANC
MARIANNE MERTEN: From SA’s civilian supremacy to military drift
PETER BRUCE: Choose wisely: was it Iran or BEE that paid the ANC’s debts?
LETTER: Iran harms SA’s credibility
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
MARIANNE MERTEN: From SA’s civilian supremacy to military drift
BENJI SHULMAN: Iran is a malignant force in Africa
WATCH: MTN’s legal woes overshadow positive interim results
MTN’s legal woes overshadow positive interim results
SA’s relations with Iran threaten economic stability, think-tank warns
EDITORIAL: Gambling with SA’s economy
LETTER: Author overlooks Iran threat
LETTER: Iran fearmongering
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.