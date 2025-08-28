Opinion / Letters

LETTER: EFF has always has been part of the ANC plan

28 August 2025 - 16:11
Picture: 123RF/piotrkt
Picture: 123RF/piotrkt

If there ever was a useless, money-wasting, parasitic organ of state, the SA Human Rights Commission is it (“HRC welcomes hate-speech ruling against Julius Malema but EFF vows to appeal”, August 28).

The commission’s sudden outrage over Malema is years too late. The man is a demagogue. He and the EFF are nothing more than a product of ANC deceit.

The ANC regime had stood by and watched as the EFF threatened minorities in SA. These threats were clearly politically motivated, and condoned by the ANC regime without any repercussions. The EFF has always has been part of the ANC plan — it silently lets the EFF thugs do its dirty work.

Maurizio Tomassini
Via BusinessLIVE 

