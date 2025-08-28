The commission’s sudden outrage over Malema is years too late. The man is a demagogue. He and the EFF are nothing more than a product of ANC deceit.
The ANC regime had stood by and watched as the EFF threatened minorities in SA. These threats were clearly politically motivated, and condoned by the ANC regime without any repercussions. The EFF has always has been part of the ANC plan — it silently lets the EFF thugs do its dirty work.
Maurizio Tomassini Via BusinessLIVE
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: EFF has always has been part of the ANC plan
If there ever was a useless, money-wasting, parasitic organ of state, the SA Human Rights Commission is it (“HRC welcomes hate-speech ruling against Julius Malema but EFF vows to appeal”, August 28).
The commission’s sudden outrage over Malema is years too late. The man is a demagogue. He and the EFF are nothing more than a product of ANC deceit.
The ANC regime had stood by and watched as the EFF threatened minorities in SA. These threats were clearly politically motivated, and condoned by the ANC regime without any repercussions. The EFF has always has been part of the ANC plan — it silently lets the EFF thugs do its dirty work.
Maurizio Tomassini
Via BusinessLIVE
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: EFF and MK are just ANC factions
MOHAU LECHEKO: ANC hopes dialogue will absolve it of guilt
LETTER: A matter of competence
CHRIS HATTINGH: ANC heads for 30% in local government elections
EDITORIAL: Presidential power needs a broader review
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
HRC welcomes hate-speech ruling against Julius Malema but EFF vows to appeal
LETTER: ANC sticks with outdated NDR
EDITORIAL: Saving the national dialogue
LETTER: EFF and MK are just ANC factions
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.