All signs are starting to point to the ominous path of President Cyril Ramaphosa being forced to resign, as was the case with his predecessor. Juggling ANC ideology in one hand while trying to keep the lid on a boiling kettle fuelled by increasing international pressure and tariffs on the other, with signs of an economy on the brink of collapse, is evidently not what Ramaphosa signed up for.
The previous game plan of taking voters for granted and relying on the majority vote to stay in power is evidently no longer working, and the winds of change in SA politics are fast gathering momentum. This is something the ANC is well aware of, but it prefers to stick to the same old game plan of wishing for a majority vote to miraculously return it to the days of glory.
For the opposition the plan is simple — work together with a practical “back to basics” plan to return SA to prosperity after three decades of disaster.
Andy Rodgers Via BusinessLIVE
LETTER: A failing balancing act
Ramaphosa’s plan to take voters for granted and rely on the majority vote to stay in power is not working
Your editorial opinion (“Take responsibility, Mr President. The joke is on us”, August 27), refers.
Andy Rodgers
