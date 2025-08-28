Opinion / Letters

LETTER: A failing balancing act

Ramaphosa’s plan to take voters for granted and rely on the majority vote to stay in power is not working

28 August 2025 - 14:02
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS

Your editorial opinion (“Take responsibility, Mr President. The joke is on us”, August 27), refers.

All signs are starting to point to the ominous path of President Cyril Ramaphosa being forced to resign, as was the case with his predecessor. Juggling ANC ideology in one hand while trying to keep the lid on a boiling kettle fuelled by increasing international pressure and tariffs on the other, with signs of an economy on the brink of collapse, is evidently not what Ramaphosa signed up for.

The previous game plan of taking voters for granted and relying on the majority vote to stay in power is evidently no longer working, and the winds of change in SA politics are fast gathering momentum. This is something the ANC is well aware of, but it prefers to stick to the same old game plan of wishing for a majority vote to miraculously return it to the days of glory.

For the opposition the plan is simple — work together with a practical “back to basics” plan to return SA to prosperity after three decades of disaster.

Andy Rodgers
Via BusinessLIVE 

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

EDITORIAL: Take responsibility Mr President. The joke is on us

Madlanga commission stranded by logistics under a presidential watch that has again failed to deliver
Opinion
1 day ago

Nothing worse than a leader with no solutions, says Naledi Pandor

ANC veteran’s remarks come after criticism that President Cyril Ramaphosa is asking questions he should be answering
Politics
2 days ago

MARIANNE MERTEN: From SA’s civilian supremacy to military drift

Gen Rudazani Maphwanya’s caper in Iran weakened SA’s fragile democracy
Opinion
1 day ago

Crime keeps rising, Stats SA report shows

Statistician-general Risenga Maluleke says housebreaking has been the most prevalent household crime over the past year
National
2 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
RONNIE SIPHIKA: Murray & Roberts — the last tower ...
Opinion
2.
EDITORIAL: NHI’s consultation charade
Opinion / Editorials
3.
PETER BRUCE: Choose wisely: was it Iran or BEE ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
EDITORIAL: Take responsibility Mr President. The ...
Opinion / Editorials
5.
JASON F BELL: Tackling crime and grime
Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.