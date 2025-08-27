LETTER: Rail deal offers exporters hope

Last week transport minister Barbara Creecy announced that 11 private sector operators — chosen from 25 applicants — had been conditionally awarded slots to run trains on Transnet’s rail network. Successful applicants will run trains on 41 routes across six rail corridors. The allocations will run for one to 10 years.
The success of this initiative will hinge on the specific terms of the deals and on the government’s sustained support for the initiative.
The development comes at an opportune moment for Transnet. Competitors in neighbouring countries Namibia and Mozambique have over the past two years taken steadily more regional port and rail freight, investing in their trade infrastructure along the way.
In releasing its latest interim results last week, JSE-listed Grindrod reported both its Maputo (1.5-million tonnes) and Matola port terminals had recorded record volumes in July.
If greater private sector involvement takes hold and rail freight becomes more functional and cost-effective, this holds out some hope for SA’s exporters and importers, which have been battling with severe logistics challenges for several years.
Chris Hattingh Centre for Risk Analysis
