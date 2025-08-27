Opinion / Letters

LETTER: NHI ‘consultation’ was marketing ploy

National Health Insurance was passed into law without a single funding model being presented

27 August 2025 - 15:32
Picture: Supplied
Picture: Supplied

I refer to your editorial opinion (“NHI’s consultation charade,” August 27). Surely, if I as a taxpayer or the Board of Healthcare Funders (BHF) as an organisation asks the simple question: “How is this thing going to be funded?” and it is then passed into law without a single funding model being presented, this on its own should demonstrate both the irrationality of the decision and the fact that “consultation” was simply a marketing exercise.

Richard Bryant
Via BusinessLIVE 

