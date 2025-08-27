It is an interesting experiment. Queue management theory suggests this may reduce compulsive purchases. There is a lot of science that goes into queue management and companies’ sales strategies.
For compulsive purchases (which are usually high margin), customers need to be in a queue that doesn’t move too quickly to ignore the chocolates, but not too slowly to frustrate them and lead to abandoned baskets.
Queue management as part of a sales strategy is what prompted Ikea to essentially design entire stores as megaqueues: the design forces you to see every part of the store.
I guess experiments such as these also serve “innovation signalling” purposes, and not really serious intentions to change the shopping experience — a bit like Pick n Pay saying it accepts bitcoin for payment at tills.
Jan Moganwa Via BusinessLIVE
LETTER: Mind your queues
Smart trolleys might have more to do with ‘innovation signalling’ than efficiency
Tom Eaton’s most recent column refers (“Efficient C-suite wet dreams give you space trolleys”, August 26).
Jan Moganwa
Via BusinessLIVE
