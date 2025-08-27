Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Mind your queues

Smart trolleys might have more to do with ‘innovation signalling’ than efficiency

27 August 2025 - 16:07
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Checkers shoppers may soon use the "smart" trolley, which tracks a running total and allows payment directly on the trolley, Shoprite said on Tuesday. Picture: Checkers
Checkers shoppers may soon use the "smart" trolley, which tracks a running total and allows payment directly on the trolley, Shoprite said on Tuesday. Picture: Checkers

Tom Eaton’s most recent column refers (“Efficient C-suite wet dreams give you space trolleys”, August 26).

It is an interesting experiment. Queue management theory suggests this may reduce compulsive purchases. There is a lot of science that goes into queue management and companies’ sales strategies.

For compulsive purchases (which are usually high margin), customers need to be in a queue that doesn’t move too quickly to ignore the chocolates, but not too slowly to frustrate them and lead to abandoned baskets.

Queue management as part of a sales strategy is what prompted Ikea to essentially design entire stores as megaqueues: the design forces you to see every part of the store.

I guess experiments such as these also serve “innovation signalling” purposes, and not really serious intentions to change the shopping experience — a bit like Pick n Pay saying it accepts bitcoin for payment at tills.

Jan Moganwa
Via BusinessLIVE 

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Union warns Shoprite smart trolley could displace cashiers

SACCAWU says it will press the retailer to consider alternatives that safeguard employment
Companies
1 day ago

TOM EATON: Efficient C-suite wet dreams give you space trolleys

The only thing worse for shareholders than thousands of inefficient humans is millions of angry, jobless ones
Opinion
1 day ago

Two Checkers supermarkets to trial hi-tech shopping trolleys in Cape Town

‘Smart’ trolleys that add up the bill for shoppers and include inbuilt payment terminals are on their way
Companies
6 days ago

Takealot creates home loan platform with MortgageMarket

The loan hub will allow customers to apply for financing ‘as seamlessly as shopping online’
Companies
2 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
RONNIE SIPHIKA: Murray & Roberts — the last tower ...
Opinion
2.
JASON F BELL: Tackling crime and grime
Opinion
3.
TOM EATON: Efficient C-suite wet dreams give you ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
EDITORIAL: New rail firms on old lines means new ...
Opinion / Editorials
5.
GAVIN RICH: Too much rotation in selection biting ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.