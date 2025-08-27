LETTER: Another well-rehearsed script to shield Israel

A Jewish man waves an Israeli flag in Jerusalem's Old City. Picture: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN
Daniel Jacobi’s missive on SA’s ties with Iran (“Iran harms SA’s credibility”, August 26). is just another carefully rehearsed script of a lobby machine intent on shielding Israel from accountability.
SA Friends of Israel is not a neutral civil society voice but a well-funded lobby group serving the interests of a state that stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ). It is disingenuous for such a body to lecture South Africans on credibility when its sole mission is to defend a pariah state.
The attempt to reduce SA’s case at the ICJ to geopolitical manoeuvring ignores the mountain of evidence of Israel’s ongoing crimes: systematic attacks on civilians, the destruction of hospitals, schools and refugee camps, the denial of water, food and medicine, and the daily violation of the most basic human rights of Palestinians. These are not contested political opinions but documented realities recognised by UN agencies and human rights groups across the globe.
More brazen still is the selective moral outrage. Jacobi invokes Iran’s abuses while erasing Israel’s decades-long record of terror, not only in Palestine but in parts of Africa. From supplying weapons that fuel civil wars, to exporting sophisticated surveillance technology that authoritarian regimes use to crush dissent, Israel’s hand in Africa has too often been destructive.
The state Jacobi defends has armed and supported brutal militias, destabilised regions and prioritised profit and influence over African lives. To pretend otherwise is to whitewash Israel’s role in spreading violence far beyond its borders.
SA’s solidarity with Palestine is neither hypocritical nor compromised; it is a continuation of our own struggle against apartheid. We know first-hand the machinery of occupation, the humiliation of pass laws, the brutality of racial supremacy and the silence of those who benefited from it. That lived history is what drives our moral clarity, not allegiance to any bloc.
If anything fatally compromises credibility, it is the relentless lobbying of groups like SA Friends of Israel, which serve as apologists for a terror state. SA stands at the ICJ not out of opportunism but out of a duty to humanity.
Andile Songezo Johannesburg
LETTER: Another well-rehearsed script to shield Israel
Ignoring that country’s hand in Africa whitewashes its role in spreading violence far beyond its borders
