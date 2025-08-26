LETTER: Welcome move on pensions

It is pleasing to see the department of employment & labour’s intention to withdraw the variation notice in terms of section 50(9)(a) of the Basic Conditions of Employment Act, which will empower the department’s labour inspectors to enforce pension fund contributions.
We have had years of employers deducting pension fund monies from their employees and then not handing it over to the actual pension fund. This practice is unfortunately now rife, and has been gaining momentum. Invariably, employees don’t check up to ensure their pension fund contributions have been paid over to the pension fund. Such criminal behaviour is usually only discovered when the employee wants to access their pension fund upon retirement.
In the past I have complained about this lack of jurisdiction and power when employees have come to me after having noticed that the monies have not been paid into their pension fund. To take the legal route and sue the employer is both expensive and lengthy. Inspectors regaining the powers to enforce the contribution makes the process a lot cheaper, quicker and more simple.
Michael Bagraim, MP DA employment & labour spokesperson
