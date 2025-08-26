Opinion / Letters

LETTER: NHI nothing more than nationalisation

Motsoaledi and his ANC henchmen want control of the money the private health sector manages via medical aid premiums

26 August 2025 - 16:04
Health minister Aaron Motsoaledi. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Anyone with half a brain knows the National Health Insurance (NHI) Act is unworkable (“BHF launches new legal action over parliament’s handling of NHI Act”, August 25).

Seven-million taxpayers cannot provide first-class health for 66-million people. Add to that the rest of Southern Africa’s population, including hundreds of thousands of Zimbabweans, Malawians and others all living in SA, and the madness is immediately obvious — except for Aaron Motsoaledi, the guy who broke the public health system as health minister, and then broke home affairs, and is now back at health trying to push this unfunded and undoable rubbish legislation through.

This legislation is nothing but an attempt to get control of the money the private health sector manages via medical aid premiums, which members of private medical aids pay to medical aid funds. In other words, money owned by the funds’ members.  That is what Motsoaledi and his ANC henchmen are after. Nationalisation, anyone?

Andrea Robertson
Via BusinessLIVE 

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

EXCLUSIVE: BHF launches new legal action over parliament’s handling of NHI Act

MPs failed in their duty to ensure meaningful public participation, Board of Healthcare Funders tells top court
National
1 day ago

Treatment Action Campaign seeks to intervene in Sama challenge to NHI

Health minister agrees to TAC being admitted to court in principle, but only if its submissions are curtailed
National
1 week ago

Zimbabwe plans its own NHI

Bill before parliament aims to ensure medical care for all
News & Fox
5 days ago

Unsafe and substandard. Is that what public health care in South Africa looks like?

‘Unsupervised, unstructured, nonstandardised, unsafe, and altogether substandard.’ This is what was said about the care at two public hospitals in ...
News & Fox
1 week ago
