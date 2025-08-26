LETTER: NHI nothing more than nationalisation

Health minister Aaron Motsoaledi. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Anyone with half a brain knows the National Health Insurance (NHI) Act is unworkable (“BHF launches new legal action over parliament’s handling of NHI Act”, August 25).
Seven-million taxpayers cannot provide first-class health for 66-million people. Add to that the rest of Southern Africa’s population, including hundreds of thousands of Zimbabweans, Malawians and others all living in SA, and the madness is immediately obvious — except for Aaron Motsoaledi, the guy who broke the public health system as health minister, and then broke home affairs, and is now back at health trying to push this unfunded and undoable rubbish legislation through.
This legislation is nothing but an attempt to get control of the money the private health sector manages via medical aid premiums, which members of private medical aids pay to medical aid funds. In other words, money owned by the funds’ members. That is what Motsoaledi and his ANC henchmen are after. Nationalisation, anyone?
Andrea Robertson Via BusinessLIVE
