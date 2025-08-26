The Iranian flag. Picture: REUTERS/LEONHARD FOEGER
SA cannot claim neutrality at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) while deepening its military alliance with Iran. By entering military co-operation with Tehran our government steps out of the role of dispassionate petitioner and into the ranks of one of the US’s most implacable adversaries.
The hypocrisy is glaring: we thunder against Israel while ignoring Iran’s executions, the suppression of women and complicity in mass atrocities in Syria and Yemen. South Africans deserve transparency. The ANC should immediately disclose the full scope of its agreements with Iran and explain why our country is aligning with the world’s foremost state sponsor of terror while claiming a human rights mantle.
Standing shoulder to shoulder with a regime that executes dissidents, persecutes minorities and exports terror fatally compromises SA’s credibility in The Hague. In international law, a state bringing a genocide case is expected to act in good faith and with impartiality. This pact with Iran collapses that posture. Worse, it slots neatly into Iran’s hybrid warfare doctrine — mixing terrorism, proxy militias and “lawfare” to isolate and weaken Israel.
The result is a perception that SA’s ICJ case is driven less by facts and universal human rights than by geopolitical allegiance to an anti‑Israel bloc. That perception doesn’t just damage our arguments; it risks eroding trust in the court itself.
Daniel Jacobi Executive Director, SA Friends of Israel
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Iran harms SA’s credibility
SA must explain why it is aligning with the world’s foremost state sponsor of terror
SA cannot claim neutrality at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) while deepening its military alliance with Iran. By entering military co-operation with Tehran our government steps out of the role of dispassionate petitioner and into the ranks of one of the US’s most implacable adversaries.
The hypocrisy is glaring: we thunder against Israel while ignoring Iran’s executions, the suppression of women and complicity in mass atrocities in Syria and Yemen. South Africans deserve transparency. The ANC should immediately disclose the full scope of its agreements with Iran and explain why our country is aligning with the world’s foremost state sponsor of terror while claiming a human rights mantle.
Standing shoulder to shoulder with a regime that executes dissidents, persecutes minorities and exports terror fatally compromises SA’s credibility in The Hague. In international law, a state bringing a genocide case is expected to act in good faith and with impartiality. This pact with Iran collapses that posture. Worse, it slots neatly into Iran’s hybrid warfare doctrine — mixing terrorism, proxy militias and “lawfare” to isolate and weaken Israel.
The result is a perception that SA’s ICJ case is driven less by facts and universal human rights than by geopolitical allegiance to an anti‑Israel bloc. That perception doesn’t just damage our arguments; it risks eroding trust in the court itself.
Daniel Jacobi
Executive Director, SA Friends of Israel
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Israel will ‘reduce troops if Lebanon disarms Hezbollah’
Iran’s rulers face existential choice: diplomacy or defiance
World briefs: EU countries ‘ready to reinstate Iran sanctions’
World briefs: Chad’s former leader jailed for 20 years
Israel’s Leviathan signs $35bn natural gas supply deal to ease Egypt’s energy crisis
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Israel will ‘reduce troops if Lebanon disarms Hezbollah’
LETTER: ANC ignores Islamic violence
MICHAEL AVERY: SA pays the price for Ramaphosa’s wasted years
Military muscle melts away
POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: National dialogue enters second phase
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.