Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Iran harms SA’s credibility

SA must explain why it is aligning with the world’s foremost state sponsor of terror

26 August 2025 - 15:22
The Iranian flag. Picture: REUTERS/LEONHARD FOEGER
SA cannot claim neutrality at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) while deepening its military alliance with Iran. By entering military co-operation with Tehran our government steps out of the role of dispassionate petitioner and into the ranks of one of the US’s most implacable adversaries.

The hypocrisy is glaring: we thunder against Israel while ignoring Iran’s executions, the suppression of women and complicity in mass atrocities in Syria and Yemen. South Africans deserve transparency. The ANC should immediately disclose the full scope of its agreements with Iran and explain why our country is aligning with the world’s foremost state sponsor of terror while claiming a human rights mantle.

Standing shoulder to shoulder with a regime that executes dissidents, persecutes minorities and exports terror fatally compromises SA’s credibility in The Hague. In international law, a state bringing a genocide case is expected to act in good faith and with impartiality. This pact with Iran collapses that posture. Worse, it slots neatly into Iran’s hybrid warfare doctrine — mixing terrorism, proxy militias and “lawfare” to isolate and weaken Israel.

The result is a perception that SA’s ICJ case is driven less by facts and universal human rights than by geopolitical allegiance to an anti‑Israel bloc. That perception doesn’t just damage our arguments; it risks eroding trust in the court itself.

Daniel Jacobi
Executive Director, SA Friends of Israel

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Israel will ‘reduce troops if Lebanon disarms Hezbollah’

US envoy Tom Barrack is involved in the disarmament plan
World
1 day ago

Iran’s rulers face existential choice: diplomacy or defiance

With its military vulnerabilities exposed, insiders say the elite now views US talks as the only way
World
1 week ago

World briefs: EU countries ‘ready to reinstate Iran sanctions’

Spain backs Gaza coalition proposal, David Lammy in hot water over fishing licence, Poland signs off on $3.8bn jet deal, and more
World
1 week ago

World briefs: Chad’s former leader jailed for 20 years

Fire at chlorine factory in France, Mexico takes on Adidas over indigenous shoe design, and more
World
2 weeks ago

Israel’s Leviathan signs $35bn natural gas supply deal to ease Egypt’s energy crisis

New deal largest export agreement in Israel’s history after exports were halted during Israel-Iran war
World
2 weeks ago
