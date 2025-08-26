Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Black voters must end black nationalism

26 August 2025 - 13:58
Thousands of Nelson Mandela Bay residents rushed to the polls early on Wednesday morning to cast their votes in the 2024 national elections.
I refer to Tumi Tsehlo’s article (“One year into GNU and trade department is missing in action”, August 26). Unfortunately, the government of national unity (GNU) is a compromise. It has a few (DA) adults in the room, but the ruling mafia (ANC) is still in charge.

The DA and ANC are completely incompatible from the ideological, moral and ethics points of view. It was never going to work. However, the alternatives at the time (and maybe still) were worse.

The window for meaningful change will only open when black nationalistic parties do not hold power in SA. We have a majority of voters in this country whose culture prevents them from holding chiefs and other leaders to account, with little belief that democracy can actually change their lived experience — the number of people actually bothering to vote is declining.

I fear Tsehlo and I will be long dead before an alternative to black nationalism takes root in SA. It has to come from black citizens themselves, and I see little evidence of that at the moment.

Ian Ferguson

Via BusinessLIVE 

