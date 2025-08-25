Earlier this year I sold a small business I worked hard to build up, in which I reinvested over a 12-year period to realise a “profit” on which to retire. After handing over 21.6% of the illusory gain to the SA Revenue Service, I then have to “donate” a further 20% of what’s left as a dividend withholding tax to get the proceeds into my own bank account.
I now invest this diminished sum into a living annuity — which will be taxed at my marginal rate! I’m not bright enough to work out what my net pension (return on investment) is worth in 2013 values after all the stealth taxes, but to go back to Dr Benfield’s point that CGT discourages long-term investment — would I do it again (assuming I had the lifespan)? Not a chance.
James Olive Via email
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: The bane of stealth taxes
Capital gains tax discourages long-term investment
Brian Benfield’s article on capital gains tax (CGT) (“Government is sabotaging its own economy by taxing phantom gains”, August 21) is spot on. With our history of relatively high inflation there can be no justification for ignoring the depreciating value of long-term investments.
Earlier this year I sold a small business I worked hard to build up, in which I reinvested over a 12-year period to realise a “profit” on which to retire. After handing over 21.6% of the illusory gain to the SA Revenue Service, I then have to “donate” a further 20% of what’s left as a dividend withholding tax to get the proceeds into my own bank account.
I now invest this diminished sum into a living annuity — which will be taxed at my marginal rate! I’m not bright enough to work out what my net pension (return on investment) is worth in 2013 values after all the stealth taxes, but to go back to Dr Benfield’s point that CGT discourages long-term investment — would I do it again (assuming I had the lifespan)? Not a chance.
James Olive
Via email
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Crypto in the crosshairs: Sars doubles staff for tax sweep
Compact homes increasingly popular among young people entering housing market
LETTER: Business owners face taxes on top of taxes
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.