Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Russian pot calling Ukrainian kettle black

Aggressor in war disingenuous in accusing Zelensky and Europe of not wanting ceasefire

25 August 2025 - 15:44
The Russian flag flies on the dome of the Kremlin Senate building behind Spasskaya Tower, in central Moscow, Russia. Picture: REUTERS
Friday’s cartoon depicting US President Donald Trump fuelling Vladimir Putin’s war machine refers (Opinion, August 22).

On the previous page was a headline stating that the Russian foreign minister believes neither Ukraine nor Europe genuinely wants peace (“Legitimacy an issue but Putin still prepared to meet Zelensky — Lavrov”, August 21).

So you start a war and then complain that your enemies don’t want peace? Now that really is funny.

Jonathan Fine
Green Point

