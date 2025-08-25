So you start a war and then complain that your enemies don’t want peace? Now that really is funny.
LETTER: Russian pot calling Ukrainian kettle black
Aggressor in war disingenuous in accusing Zelensky and Europe of not wanting ceasefire
Friday’s cartoon depicting US President Donald Trump fuelling Vladimir Putin’s war machine refers (Opinion, August 22).
On the previous page was a headline stating that the Russian foreign minister believes neither Ukraine nor Europe genuinely wants peace (“Legitimacy an issue but Putin still prepared to meet Zelensky — Lavrov”, August 21).
So you start a war and then complain that your enemies don’t want peace? Now that really is funny.
Jonathan Fine
Green Point
