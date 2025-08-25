Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Parliament is the national dialogue

ANC talk shop cannot replace citizens’ elected representatives or pass the budget

25 August 2025 - 15:26
Picture: GALLO IMAGES/JEFFREY ABRAHAMS
Natasha Marrian’s most recent column refers (“Expensive talk shop is a banal distraction”, August 22).

We have an official national dialogue that has been operating since 1994. It is called parliament, and is elected in terms of the constitution. How can the “national dialogue” replace the role of the citizens’ elected representatives in parliament?

Maybe the national dialogue could pass the 2026 budget without bothering with parliament next year. The whole thing is simply bizarre. The ANC has lost it, big time.

Ian Ferguson
Via BusinessLIVE 

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Most business bodies deeply sceptical of national dialogue

Two business formations have slammed President Cyril Ramaphosa’s national dialogue as offering no solutions to the challenges faced by the country — ...
Business
1 day ago

EDITORIAL: Saving the national dialogue

No effort should be spared in saving the dialogue from becoming another failed social compact exercise
Opinion
3 days ago
