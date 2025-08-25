We have an official national dialogue that has been operating since 1994. It is called parliament, and is elected in terms of the constitution. How can the “national dialogue” replace the role of the citizens’ elected representatives in parliament?
Maybe the national dialogue could pass the 2026 budget without bothering with parliament next year. The whole thing is simply bizarre. The ANC has lost it, big time.
Ian Ferguson Via BusinessLIVE
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Parliament is the national dialogue
ANC talk shop cannot replace citizens’ elected representatives or pass the budget
Natasha Marrian’s most recent column refers (“Expensive talk shop is a banal distraction”, August 22).
We have an official national dialogue that has been operating since 1994. It is called parliament, and is elected in terms of the constitution. How can the “national dialogue” replace the role of the citizens’ elected representatives in parliament?
Maybe the national dialogue could pass the 2026 budget without bothering with parliament next year. The whole thing is simply bizarre. The ANC has lost it, big time.
Ian Ferguson
Via BusinessLIVE
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Most business bodies deeply sceptical of national dialogue
EDITORIAL: Saving the national dialogue
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Most business bodies deeply sceptical of national dialogue
CAIPHUS KGOSANA: An effective way to use half a billion rand
EDITORIAL: Saving the national dialogue
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.