Barring disaster, national prosperity in the next 10 years will depend on an abundance of cheap, reliable electricity, not just to maintain the status quo but to support electric cars and AI data centres, some of which already need as much electricity as mid-tier US cities.
Many argue that SA’s electrical grid was saved only by the reduced power requirements of its moribund industrial sector and the introduction of photovoltaic (PV) panel technology, which reduced domestic demand spikes in affluent areas.
As Eskom’s ability to grow electrical supply in future will be minimal through coal-powered power stations, shouldn’t Chinese overinvestment in polysilicon plants be seen as a national opportunity? (“Solar a test of crackdown on China’s overcapacity,” August 20).
Affluent saturation and a perceived return to Eskom reliability ended SA’s PV boom in August 2023, but there is still huge potential at lower prices. A policy of “PV on every roof” could eliminate domestic peaks, allow Eskom to operate more efficiently and provide a surplus for future increased demand.
Short term it would be an additional headache for municipalities, but strategically it would be correct. All that’s required is a removal of PV import tariffs and some leverage on a Brics partner, and let private enterprise do the rest. How difficult is that?
James Cunningham
Camps Bay
LETTER: Still huge potential for cheaper PV
Policy of ‘PV on every roof’ is possible if SA can take advantage of Chinese overinvestment in polysilicon plants
