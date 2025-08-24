I refer to your editorial opinion on the national dialogue (“Saving the national dialogue,” August 22). As usual the ANC is desperately clinging on in an attempt to control every facet, everywhere. One wonders why the cadres think things will change if they just keep doing the same thing.
Control, control, control, while destroying everything. It makes no sense. But as this “conversation” is actually all about filching as much of the R700m budget as possible for the ANC's election campaign, and greasing palms everywhere, we should not be surprised.
Andrea Robertson Via BusinessLIVE
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Funding the ANC’s election campaign
National dialogue is all about stealing as much of the R700m budget as possible
I refer to your editorial opinion on the national dialogue (“Saving the national dialogue,” August 22). As usual the ANC is desperately clinging on in an attempt to control every facet, everywhere. One wonders why the cadres think things will change if they just keep doing the same thing.
Control, control, control, while destroying everything. It makes no sense. But as this “conversation” is actually all about filching as much of the R700m budget as possible for the ANC's election campaign, and greasing palms everywhere, we should not be surprised.
Andrea Robertson
Via BusinessLIVE
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Parliament finalises inquiry mandate into Mkwanazi police corruption allegations
LETTER: ANC a parody of itself
EDITORIAL: Saving the national dialogue
GNU struggles to hold investor confidence, but all is not lost, says analyst
JUSTICE MALALA: Beware, the end of ANC hope is nigh
LETTER: Powerless to implement plan
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
LETTER: ANC a parody of itself
LETTER: ANC sticks with outdated NDR
LETTER: Ramaphosa best as rural community councillor
LETTER: Rand is driven by market forces
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.