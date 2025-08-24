Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Funding the ANC’s election campaign

National dialogue is all about stealing as much of the R700m budget as possible

24 August 2025 - 13:45
I refer to your editorial opinion on the national dialogue (“Saving the national dialogue,” August 22). As usual the ANC is desperately clinging on in an attempt to control every facet, everywhere. One wonders why the cadres think things will change if they just keep doing the same thing. 

Control, control, control, while destroying everything. It makes no senseBut as this “conversation” is actually all about filching as much of the R700m budget as possible for the ANC's election campaign, and greasing palms everywhere, we should not be surprised.

Andrea Robertson
Via BusinessLIVE 

Parliament finalises inquiry mandate into Mkwanazi police corruption allegations

Former police minister Bheki Cele added to the witness list by ad hoc committee investigating claims of political interference by Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi
National
1 day ago

LETTER: ANC a parody of itself

Not only are its voters disappearing but so are its brothers in Marxism
Opinion
3 days ago

EDITORIAL: Saving the national dialogue

No effort should be spared in saving the dialogue from becoming another failed social compact exercise
Opinion
2 days ago

GNU struggles to hold investor confidence, but all is not lost, says analyst

Jason Swartz of Old Mutual says investor excitement has waned but coalition resilience and reform progress could still shift sentiment
Economy
3 days ago

JUSTICE MALALA: Beware, the end of ANC hope is nigh

The ANC’s Zuma-ites will try to oust Ramaphosa as soon as December, when the ANC national general council meets
Opinion
3 days ago

LETTER: Powerless to implement plan

Gqubule badmouths DA which has not had chance to introduce saner policies
Opinion
3 days ago
