LETTER: Buckle up in war-prone zone

Ismail Lagardien describes the cyclical theory of history as a tool for predicting future events, such as the outbreak of war, but concludes that it is unlikely the “logic of cycles” can assure us that there will one day be peace. (“It is hard to believe the world can circle back to peace”, August 20).
He notes “the recurrence of our turn to war” and identifies China’s desire “to restore its pride” versus the intention of the US to protect its interests. Largardien dismisses the theory, saying this has all been seen before and “we’re still doing it”. As Mark Twain said, “history does not repeat itself, but it often rhymes”. History offers guidance; past events serve not as prophecies but as warnings.
The power transition theory warns that whenever the balance of power changes, instability and heightened international competition arise. A dominant power will be challenged whenever a second-ranking and dissatisfied nation experiences an increase in national power. This combination of power accumulation and dissatisfaction pushes international relations into what David Lai of the US Army War College calls a “war-prone zone”. Harvard scholar Graham Allison calls it “Thucydides’ Trap”. Since the rise of Spain in the 15th century there have been 16 power transitions, and 12 led to war.
Today China challenges the US. Are they destined for war or will they escape Thucydides’ Trap? Henry Kissinger recommended preparing “for the worst contingency”. China, no longer risk averse, has turned the China Seas and Taiwan into flashpoints. Miscalculations cannot be excluded.
The world is in a war-prone zone. Throwing caution to the wind, the ANC has turned SA into an ally of China and others challenging the US. Consequently, the US punishes SA as a threat to its national security.
It could get so much worse.
François Theron Pretoria
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Buckle up in war-prone zone
ANC makes its risky move as the US and China square up
Ismail Lagardien describes the cyclical theory of history as a tool for predicting future events, such as the outbreak of war, but concludes that it is unlikely the “logic of cycles” can assure us that there will one day be peace. (“It is hard to believe the world can circle back to peace”, August 20).
He notes “the recurrence of our turn to war” and identifies China’s desire “to restore its pride” versus the intention of the US to protect its interests. Largardien dismisses the theory, saying this has all been seen before and “we’re still doing it”. As Mark Twain said, “history does not repeat itself, but it often rhymes”. History offers guidance; past events serve not as prophecies but as warnings.
The power transition theory warns that whenever the balance of power changes, instability and heightened international competition arise. A dominant power will be challenged whenever a second-ranking and dissatisfied nation experiences an increase in national power. This combination of power accumulation and dissatisfaction pushes international relations into what David Lai of the US Army War College calls a “war-prone zone”. Harvard scholar Graham Allison calls it “Thucydides’ Trap”. Since the rise of Spain in the 15th century there have been 16 power transitions, and 12 led to war.
Today China challenges the US. Are they destined for war or will they escape Thucydides’ Trap? Henry Kissinger recommended preparing “for the worst contingency”. China, no longer risk averse, has turned the China Seas and Taiwan into flashpoints. Miscalculations cannot be excluded.
The world is in a war-prone zone. Throwing caution to the wind, the ANC has turned SA into an ally of China and others challenging the US. Consequently, the US punishes SA as a threat to its national security.
It could get so much worse.
François Theron
Pretoria
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Warring factions bicker over strike on aid convoy in Darfur
Israel to resume negotiations for hostages and an end to the war in Gaza
WHO ‘extremely relieved’ as Israeli military releases staff member
India and Russia agree to expand bilateral trade
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.