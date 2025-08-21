If somehow I pull off a huge currency trade today — big enough to move the currency — the market will bring the price back to normal tomorrow.
In the late 1990s, before the SA Reserve Bank had inflation targeting, it attempted to trade the rand to a level it thought was appropriate. The Bank opened a net open forward position of $25bn before realising it was bankrupting the country and had to stop.
Unless these “rogue traders” had an infinite pot of cash to play with, Tembeka Ngcukaitobi is just making a fool of himself.
Richard Bryant Via BusinessLIVE
LETTER: Rand is driven by market forces
So-called rogue traders would need an infinite amount cash to manipulate the rand
Lawyers shouldn’t try to understand mathematics (“Rand manipulation still affects SA markets, top court told”, August 20). Get someone else to explain.
Richard Bryant
