LETTER: ANC a parody of itself

Not only are its voters disappearing but so are its brothers in Marxism

21 August 2025 - 13:42
Supporters fly their colours under the ANC flag. Picture: ZIPHOZONKE LUSHABA
The ANC has become a parody of itself. There is nothing that illustrates more how out of touch it is, and how lacking it is in self-awareness, than its continuing reference to comrade this and comrade that, and to its national democratic revolution, which is not national or democratic, nor a revolution.

Not only are its voters disappearing but so are its brothers in Marxism. Just this week even Bolivian voters who have suffered Marxist/socialist energy-draining governments since 1952 booted out the communist ideology.

Has the ANC in its bubble of corrupt camaraderie even noticed the trend? 

Sydney Kaye
Via BusinessLIVE 

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za.

