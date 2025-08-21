Supporters fly their colours under the ANC flag. Picture: ZIPHOZONKE LUSHABA
The ANC has become a parody of itself. There is nothing that illustrates more how out of touch it is, and how lacking it is in self-awareness, than its continuing reference to comrade this and comrade that, and to its national democratic revolution, which is not national or democratic, nor a revolution.
Not only are its voters disappearing but so are its brothers in Marxism. Just this week even Bolivian voters who have suffered Marxist/socialist energy-draining governments since 1952 booted out the communist ideology.
Has the ANC in its bubble of corrupt camaraderie even noticed the trend?
Sydney Kaye Via BusinessLIVE
LETTER: ANC a parody of itself
Not only are its voters disappearing but so are its brothers in Marxism
