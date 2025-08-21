LETTER: A smart way to build energy stability

With SA enjoying a reprieve from load-shedding, now is the time to act swiftly to secure the country’s long-term energy stability. One of the most effective yet underutilised solutions is smart geysers. Yet the only way to gain the full benefit of this measure is to ensure compliance through legislative action that mandates using smart geysers.
This could not be more urgent, as Eskom spends billions of rand on diesel to keep the lights on, a stopgap measure flagged by the Minerals Council SA’s July electricity update as unsustainable. Economist André Lourens warns this reliance will inevitably come back to consumers in the form of steeper electricity tariffs in years ahead, further squeezing households and businesses.
The value of decisive action taken today is supported by data. Early in his tenure as electricity minister, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa indicated that simply switching off geysers when not in use could save as much as 4,000MW, the equivalent of four stages of load-shedding.
Smart geysers make this not only possible but automatic, unlocking consistent national savings without the economic and environmental cost of burning diesel.
Mark Allewell CEO at Sensor Networks
Mandated use of geyser timers could ease the load on Eskom and save consumers plenty
Lower inflation and interest rates offer little relief as people sink deeper into debt
WATCH: Inflation quickens to 3.5% in July
