LETTER: Ramaphosa best as rural community councillor

The president is woefully out of his depth when it comes to running a country in times of crisis

20 August 2025 - 13:47
President Cyril Ramaphosa. File picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA.
Michael Avery’s most recent column must be a contender for article of the year (“SA pays the price for Ramaphosa’s wasted years,” August 19).

We are indeed sitting with a lame duck president who in another setting would make for a perfect councillor for a rural community but is woefully out of his depth when it comes to running a country during times of crisis (brought about largely by himself).

The game is up for the ANC, and they know it. Buying time with its “national monologue” fairy tale isn’t going to save the party from being booted out before the next national election.

Andy Rodgers
Via BusinessLIVE 

