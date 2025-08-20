Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Powerless to implement plan

Gqubule badmouths DA which has not had chance to introduce saner policies

20 August 2025 - 14:42
DA supporters. Picture: REUTERS/IHSAAN HAFFAJEE
DA supporters. Picture: REUTERS/IHSAAN HAFFAJEE

Duma Gqubule’s most recent column refers (“Where is our minister in the presidency for joblessness?”, August 19).

It is true that the government of national unity (GNU) has failed regarding economic policy, but that is because the ANC still has all the economic ministries under its control, so the economic discourse is still determined by BEE, so-called transformation and inclusive growth.

To give the DA its due, it does have an economic plan, but no power to implement it.

It seems as if Gqubule, like everyone else in SA, has realised that the ANC’s economic policies are a failure. But he misdiagnoses the problem and badmouths the DA, which has not had an opportunity to introduce saner economic policies.

Ian Ferguson
Via BusinessLIVE 

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

