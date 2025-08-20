It is true that the government of national unity (GNU) has failed regarding economic policy, but that is because the ANC still has all the economic ministries under its control, so the economic discourse is still determined by BEE, so-called transformation and inclusive growth.
To give the DA its due, it does have an economic plan, but no power to implement it.
It seems as if Gqubule, like everyone else in SA, has realised that the ANC’s economic policies are a failure. But he misdiagnoses the problem and badmouths the DA, which has not had an opportunity to introduce saner economic policies.
Ian Ferguson Via BusinessLIVE
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Powerless to implement plan
Gqubule badmouths DA which has not had chance to introduce saner policies
Duma Gqubule’s most recent column refers (“Where is our minister in the presidency for joblessness?”, August 19).
It is true that the government of national unity (GNU) has failed regarding economic policy, but that is because the ANC still has all the economic ministries under its control, so the economic discourse is still determined by BEE, so-called transformation and inclusive growth.
To give the DA its due, it does have an economic plan, but no power to implement it.
It seems as if Gqubule, like everyone else in SA, has realised that the ANC’s economic policies are a failure. But he misdiagnoses the problem and badmouths the DA, which has not had an opportunity to introduce saner economic policies.
Ian Ferguson
Via BusinessLIVE
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.