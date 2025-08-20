Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Nedlac equipped to find solutions

Statutory body exists to do exactly what our president is now trying to do

20 August 2025 - 15:27
Picture: 123RF/stockbroker
For civil society organisations to now come forward and try to fix something that was never done properly in the first place would be “fruit from the poisoned tree” (“Legacy foundations to meet to put national dialogue ‘back on track’”, August 18).

It is rather strange that no-one has recognised that the National Economic Development & Labour Council (Nedlac), a statutory body falling under the department of employment & labour, exists to do exactly what our president is now trying to do (if he is entirely honest about the stated aims).

Nedlac is properly resourced and adequately structured. Over and above this, it has had over a quarter of century of experience in bringing parties together to find the faults and consider possible resolutions.

The national dialogue is surely set up to try to find out what the problems are. It is rather late in the day for that. Most South Africans are all too aware of the problems. The real issue is what to do about them.

The national dialogue will have talks about talks for the next 30 years without actually stepping up to the plate and finding solutions.

Michael Bagraim, MP
DA employment & labour spokesperson

