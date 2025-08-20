LETTER: Blind obsession worse than simple greed

A lot is said in fury about SA’s stratospheric levels of corruption. Yet one of the least corrupt ANC politicians did the most damage.
The late Kader Asmal stands out as almost single-handedly demolishing our educational foundations with his scrapping of teacher, police and technical training colleges. That placed the country on a lower growth trajectory, and the effects will be felt for a century and more.
Simple greed is preferable to the alternative: blind, obsessive social engineering.
Willem Cronje Cape Town
