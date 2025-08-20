Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Blind obsession worse than simple greed

20 August 2025 - 16:37
A lot is said in fury about SA’s stratospheric levels of corruption. Yet one of the least corrupt ANC politicians did the most damage.

The late Kader Asmal stands out as almost single-handedly demolishing our educational foundations with his scrapping of teacher, police and technical training colleges. That placed the country on a lower growth trajectory, and the effects will be felt for a century and more.

Simple greed is preferable to the alternative: blind, obsessive social engineering.

Willem Cronje
Cape Town

Higher education minister Manamela places three Setas under administration

Intervention at bodies follows serious and entrenched governance failures, including board instability
National
22 hours ago

LETTER: NHI will end up like the Setas

ANC has perfected the blueprint for stealing and wasting taxpayers’ money
Opinion
3 weeks ago

Madlanga commission to hear first evidence on September 1

Panel to investigate allegations by Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi of corruption at highest levels in criminal justice system
National
4 hours ago

EDITORIAL: Workplace training unfit for purpose, so end rot in Setas

Corruption, mismanagement and jobs for pals are the order of the day, rendering most Setas useless
Opinion
3 weeks ago

State urged to let industry play a greater role in skills development

Research by a Vrei University PhD candidate has found there is little evidence of a return on investment for the Setas
National
4 weeks ago
