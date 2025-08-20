LETTER: ANC ignores Islamic violence

There is an escalating wave of horrific Islamic extremist violence targeting Christians worldwide, and the silence of the ANC in the face of this unfolding genocide is shameful.
What we are witnessing is not random violence or isolated attacks. It is a deliberate, co-ordinated campaign by jihadist networks to wipe Christianity from vast regions of Africa and the Middle East. These acts of terror are the early stages of a genocide against Christians, and the ANC has chosen to look away.
In 2025 alone, Islamic State-affiliated rebels slaughtered 40-50 worshippers in a church in the Democratic Republic of Congo; the ADF beheaded 70 Christian villagers in the same country; Muslim militants massacred up to 200 people in Nigeria; and Islamic State fighters in Mozambique beheaded six Christians just across our border.
Close to 4,500 Christians were murdered for their faith last year, while over the past decade jihadist violence has killed about 150,000 people, driven 16-million Christians from their homes and terrorised 380-million believers globally. Open Doors’ 2025 World Watch List shows the 10 most dangerous countries for Christians are dominated by Islamic states in the Middle East and Africa.
The ANC has done nothing to defend the rights of Christians. Instead, it has courted Iran, a prominent persecutor of Christians, refused to label Hamas as a terrorist group, and attacked Israel, the only country in the Middle East where Christians live in safety and equality.
In a nation where 80% identify as Christian, silence in the face of such evil is complicity. SA’s Christians must demand the ANC account for this betrayal.
Daniel Jacobi Executive chair, SA Friends of Israel
