Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Unions benefit from competition

Trade unions are extending their approach and embracing numerous industries

19 August 2025 - 13:29
Members of Fedusa, Cosatu and Saftu during a march to the Treasury in Pretoria on November 22 2022. Picture: NQUBEKO MBHELE
Members of Fedusa, Cosatu and Saftu during a march to the Treasury in Pretoria on November 22 2022. Picture: NQUBEKO MBHELE

It is good to see that unions are now more readily accepting structured wage agreements over multiple years (“Numsa signs two-year pay deal with pharmaceutical sector bosses”, August 14). This makes for labour peace and business certainty.

An interesting thing about this negotiation between the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) and the pharmaceutical sector is that as its full name suggests the union is traditionally linked to SA’s metal workers. For many years union federation Cosatu embraced the concept of one industry, one union — a strictly communist outlook.

However, with the dwindling trade union membership and two powerful trade union umbrella bodies clashing with each other, we are now seeing trade unions extending their approach and embracing numerous industries.

I believe this competitive environment is also good to place pressure on unions that become too comfortable.

Michael Bagraim, MP
DA employment & labour spokesperson

