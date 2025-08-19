Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Not all magistrates are equal

Distinguish between high performers and low performers when it comes to salary scale

19 August 2025 - 13:44
There certainly needs to be a rating system implemented in the civil service that will distinguish between high performers and low performers, and pay only the high performers on the recommended scale (“Magistrates take Ramaphosa to court over salaries,” August 19).

The low performers must be given a clear idea of the areas they need to improve in to reach the higher earning scale. This idea of putting all magistrates on the same salary scale regardless of performance is absolute nonsense.

Charles Parr
Via BusinessLIVE 

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

