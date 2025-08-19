There certainly needs to be a rating system implemented in the civil service that will distinguish between high performers and low performers, and pay only the high performers on the recommended scale (“Magistrates take Ramaphosa to court over salaries,” August 19).
The low performers must be given a clear idea of the areas they need to improve in to reach the higher earning scale. This idea of putting all magistrates on the same salary scale regardless of performance is absolute nonsense.
Charles Parr Via BusinessLIVE
LETTER: Not all magistrates are equal
Distinguish between high performers and low performers when it comes to salary scale
