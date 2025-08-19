Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Industries are on their own

Why was it expected that the government should save the Goodyear factory?

19 August 2025 - 13:23
Picture: EUGENE COETZEE
The closure of the Goodyear plant at Kariega refers (“Scramble to rescue Goodyear tyre plant with 900 jobs at stake”, August 18).

Why was it expected that the government should save the factory? It can’t even run government properly, let alone a manufacturing plant.

Car imports, steel imports, clothing imports ... we have the capacity to produce these things, but it seems there is not capacity to nurture these industries in SA.

Assis Pontes
Via BusinessLIVE 

