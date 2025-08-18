LETTER: The deadly lure of BEE

Those who were involved in the drafting of the constitution were preoccupied mainly with reversing the injustices of the past, which, viewed in the context of the suffering endured by millions of so-called “nonwhites”, was the most despicable discrimination yet, based solely on the colour of the skin of individuals, with no justification for such an abomination.
The BEE policy of the ANC was meant to forge equality in the treatment of all South Africans, regardless of colour. As far as access to economic growth was concerned, and to achieve that goal, the tender system was developed to enforce fairness in the execution of BEE policy, and economic growth.
Yet there is now a long list of young South Africans who have been murdered in the line of duty because of all the dangers that have inevitably become associated with tenders, in the pursuit of BEE. There is an insatiable rush in most provinces for the acquisition of multimillionaire status by any means possible.
In the process many devious methods have been employed, starting with manipulation of the tender process, which invariably leads to incompetent, unqualified people winning the tender, with communities ending up with crumbling, collapsing bridges, unfinished schools, water and sanitation systems that do not work, unfinished stadiums, and grossly inflated tender costs that far exceed the original budget.
We have public hospitals that end up losing billions of rand because of corruption, with patients not receiving treatment, food, linen and all kinds of equipment, and the increasing number of deaths that remain unsolved.
The result: a few undeserving multimillionaires, numerous grieving families, poor starving and suffering masses of “our people”. The solution: policies that have proved more problematic than being able to advance the prosperity of the country and nation must be reviewed and the constitution amended.
Cometh Dube Makholwa Midrand
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: The deadly lure of BEE
There is an insatiable rush for the acquisition of multimillionaire status by any means possible
Those who were involved in the drafting of the constitution were preoccupied mainly with reversing the injustices of the past, which, viewed in the context of the suffering endured by millions of so-called “nonwhites”, was the most despicable discrimination yet, based solely on the colour of the skin of individuals, with no justification for such an abomination.
The BEE policy of the ANC was meant to forge equality in the treatment of all South Africans, regardless of colour. As far as access to economic growth was concerned, and to achieve that goal, the tender system was developed to enforce fairness in the execution of BEE policy, and economic growth.
Yet there is now a long list of young South Africans who have been murdered in the line of duty because of all the dangers that have inevitably become associated with tenders, in the pursuit of BEE. There is an insatiable rush in most provinces for the acquisition of multimillionaire status by any means possible.
In the process many devious methods have been employed, starting with manipulation of the tender process, which invariably leads to incompetent, unqualified people winning the tender, with communities ending up with crumbling, collapsing bridges, unfinished schools, water and sanitation systems that do not work, unfinished stadiums, and grossly inflated tender costs that far exceed the original budget.
We have public hospitals that end up losing billions of rand because of corruption, with patients not receiving treatment, food, linen and all kinds of equipment, and the increasing number of deaths that remain unsolved.
The result: a few undeserving multimillionaires, numerous grieving families, poor starving and suffering masses of “our people”. The solution: policies that have proved more problematic than being able to advance the prosperity of the country and nation must be reviewed and the constitution amended.
Cometh Dube Makholwa
Midrand
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Human rights trampled on
LETTER: EFF and MK are just ANC factions
Starlink supports Malatsi’s draft rules for foreign telecom operators
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
LETTER: Human rights trampled on
LETTER: Sanction criminal ANC cadres
LETTER: National democratic revolution at heart of rot
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.