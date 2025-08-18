Yes please. Let’s have personal US sanctions on criminal ANC cadres who have, with their greed and incompetence, destroyed our country. They have entrenched racism by switching colour from white-on-black to black-on-white, thereby destroying the economy.
Andrea Robertson
LETTER: Sanction criminal ANC cadres
US president should start with Fikile Mbalula
Jun Kajee’s most recent column refers (“Trump’s poisoned chalice for the ANC”, August 18).
Yes please. Let’s have personal US sanctions on criminal ANC cadres who have, with their greed and incompetence, destroyed our country. They have entrenched racism by switching colour from white-on-black to black-on-white, thereby destroying the economy.
Please, President Donald Trump, heed Fikile “Fiksfokol” Mbalula’s call to sanction individual cadres, starting with him. SA has suffered ANC criminality, destruction and thievery on an epic scale for 31 years. Please make it stop.
Andrea Robertson
Via BusinessLIVE
