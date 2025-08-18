Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Sanction criminal ANC cadres

US president should start with Fikile Mbalula

18 August 2025 - 16:29
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
US President Donald Trump. Picture: WIN MCNAMEE/GETTY IMAGES
US President Donald Trump. Picture: WIN MCNAMEE/GETTY IMAGES

Jun Kajee’s most recent column refers (“Trump’s poisoned chalice for the ANC”, August 18).

Yes please. Let’s have personal US sanctions on criminal ANC cadres who have, with their greed and incompetence, destroyed our country. They have entrenched racism by switching colour from white-on-black to black-on-white, thereby destroying the economy.

Please, President Donald Trump, heed Fikile “Fiksfokol” Mbalula’s call to sanction individual cadres, starting with himSA has suffered ANC criminality, destruction and thievery on an epic scale for 31 years. Please make it stop.

Andrea Robertson
Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Zelensky to join European leaders for meeting with Trump

Merz and Von der Leyen among European leaders to join Washington talks on Monday
World
1 day ago

Gotta make a deal, Trump tells Ukraine, while war is still on

Russia is ‘a very big power’, US president says after talks in Alaska seen as a Putin win
World
1 day ago

Trump’s ‘Big Beautiful Bill’ dents Sibanye-Stillwater’s PGM business

Tax credits from Biden era that were expected to remain are to be phased out
Companies
1 day ago

JUN KAJEE: Trump’s poisoned chalice for the ANC

US sanctions could determine Cyril Ramaphosa’s successor and open space for less controversial contenders
Opinion
13 hours ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
MARTHINUS VAN STADEN: The cancer killing SA ...
Opinion
2.
GAVIN RICH: High ticket prices alert to SA Rugby
Opinion / Columnists
3.
EDITORIAL: Not too soon, not too late for ...
Opinion / Editorials
4.
JUN KAJEE: Trump’s poisoned chalice for the ANC
Opinion
5.
BRIEFING ROOM: Talkathon turns hollow; rand-rig ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

SAHRC to investigate Gayton McKenzie’s old ‘racist’ tweets

National

LETTER: EFF and MK are just ANC factions

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Government profligacy no panacea

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Test NHI for public servants

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: SA faces crisis in HIV/Aids response

Opinion / Letters

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.