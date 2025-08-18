We South Africans rightly subscribe to the rule of law. The ANC, as the hegemonic power up until 2024, has crafted our laws using in great part the template of the national democratic revolution (NDR).
The rot at the heart of our stagnating economy, which has given rise to our impoverished society, is the NDR, whose object (shorn of obfuscating messaging) is to seize SA’s wealth. This obsessive desire to redistribute is embodied in our panoply of BEE and employment equity laws.
Tragically, the ANC has a static mindset. In its world we play in a zero-sum game. Wealth is simply taken, not created. The have-nots majority take from the haves. The result is economic stagnation and growing poverty.
To survive as a nation we have to discard the NDR and replace it with a national industrial revolution, which would abandon punitive race quotas and invest obsessively in education, starting from preschool; in mining, especially oil and gas; in agriculture; and in tourism.
These would have to be bolstered by a major drive to expand our road and rail network. We could use Chinese or foreign capital that is on offer. Our trading partners have every reason to help us flourish.
Let us take the race shackles off the economy. Let us unshackle ourselves from the legal niceties aiming to preserve a perfect environment. What use is this if the country sinks?
Willem Cronje Cape Town
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: National democratic revolution at heart of rot
Halting of gas exploration is another own goal for SA and its wealth-stripping laws
Your report that the Western Cape High Court has halted TotalEnergies’ exploration off the Cape coast penetrates to the heart of our failing state (“High court cancels permit for Shell and TotalEnergies to explore off coast”, August 14).
We South Africans rightly subscribe to the rule of law. The ANC, as the hegemonic power up until 2024, has crafted our laws using in great part the template of the national democratic revolution (NDR).
The rot at the heart of our stagnating economy, which has given rise to our impoverished society, is the NDR, whose object (shorn of obfuscating messaging) is to seize SA’s wealth. This obsessive desire to redistribute is embodied in our panoply of BEE and employment equity laws.
Tragically, the ANC has a static mindset. In its world we play in a zero-sum game. Wealth is simply taken, not created. The have-nots majority take from the haves. The result is economic stagnation and growing poverty.
To survive as a nation we have to discard the NDR and replace it with a national industrial revolution, which would abandon punitive race quotas and invest obsessively in education, starting from preschool; in mining, especially oil and gas; in agriculture; and in tourism.
These would have to be bolstered by a major drive to expand our road and rail network. We could use Chinese or foreign capital that is on offer. Our trading partners have every reason to help us flourish.
Let us take the race shackles off the economy. Let us unshackle ourselves from the legal niceties aiming to preserve a perfect environment. What use is this if the country sinks?
Willem Cronje
Cape Town
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Legal warfare over oil and gas ‘hurting SA’s competitiveness’
High court cancels permit for Shell and TotalEnergies to explore off coast
MICHAEL MORRIS: Lasting empowerment attained by hard slog, not unearned ownership
Starlink supports Malatsi’s draft rules for foreign telecom operators
GHALEB CACHALIA: Double whammy awaits at gas and power cliff
LETTER: EFF and MK are just ANC factions
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
MICHAEL MORRIS: Lasting empowerment attained by hard slog, not unearned ...
LETTER: EFF and MK are just ANC factions
JOHN STEENHUISEN: DA plan to turbocharge the economy will ignite growth, jobs ...
MOHAU LECHEKO: ANC hopes dialogue will absolve it of guilt
LETTER: Mbalula delivers final blow
NICHOLAS SHUBITZ: Trade diversification is becoming a global political trend
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.