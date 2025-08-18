The SA department of international relations & co-operation in turn attacks the report as “an inaccurate and deeply flawed account that fails to reflect the reality of our constitutional democracy”. This is disingenuous. SA is far from a perfect constitutional democracy. The ANC shows scant respect for the constitution, as indicated by its attempt to amend section 25 of the constitution to allow for expropriation of land without compensation.
LETTER: Human rights trampled on
Attempts to facilitate land expropriation and deprive millions of freedom of healthcare choices violate constitution
The 2024 US state department Human Rights Country Report section on SA asserts that the “human rights environment” in this country “has supposedly worsened in a manner convenient for US foreign policy”, as Anthony Butler suggests (“Worsening human rights crisis, a reality that cannot be ignored”, August 15).
The SA department of international relations & co-operation in turn attacks the report as “an inaccurate and deeply flawed account that fails to reflect the reality of our constitutional democracy”. This is disingenuous. SA is far from a perfect constitutional democracy. The ANC shows scant respect for the constitution, as indicated by its attempt to amend section 25 of the constitution to allow for expropriation of land without compensation.
In aiming to deprive about 9-million people of freedom of choice in healthcare, National Health Insurance (NHI) is surely unconstitutional. The Basic Education Laws Amendment (Bela) Act infringes on minority rights, as does BEE. Attempts to double down on BEE will make it nigh on impossible for minority groups to access employment.
The department of international relations & co-operation criticises the US for various human rights violations and for having exited the UN Human Rights Council (HRC). For this SA is not in a good place due to its dismal voting record in the HRC and other UN bodies, in effect undermining human rights in the name of “anti-imperialism”.
The state department is not alone. As Butler notes, “a depressing picture” of SA is painted by Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, with the latter critical of SA’s silence on human rights violations by members of the Brics bloc. SA’s voting record in the UN on the Ukraine war reveals how far SA has moved away from Nelson Mandela’s human rights-orientated foreign policy.
As the saying goes, people living in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones.
François Theron
Pretoria
SAHRC to investigate Gayton McKenzie’s old ‘racist’ tweets
POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: National dialogue enters second phase
ANTHONY BUTLER: Worsening human rights crisis a reality that cannot be ignored
JUN KAJEE: Trump’s poisoned chalice for the ANC
