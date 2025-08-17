Opinion / Letters

LETTER: What was SANDF chief up to in Iran?

If he was not given permission, should he not be fired?

17 August 2025 - 14:12
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/DMITRY KALINOVSKY
Picture: 123RF/DMITRY KALINOVSKY

What possible legitimate reason can there be for the chief of the SA National Defence Force to be in Iran, and making political statements? (“Foreign ministry distances SA from SANDF chief’s comments on Iran”, August 13).

Does he not need permission to go, from the president? If he was not given permission, should he not be fired forthwith (like the DA’s Andrew Whitfield)?

If he was given permission to go, should he not be fired for spreading misinformation?

Ian Ferguson
Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Ramaphosa’s office says SANDF head’s Iran visit was ‘ill advised’

Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya says Gen Rudzani Maphwanya’s Iran trip could complicate efforts to reset the SA-US relationship
National
2 days ago

BRIEFING ROOM: Talkathon turns hollow; rand-rig rematch; SANDF Iran sortie blindside and more

National dialogue kicks off with more drama than consensus
Opinion
2 days ago

Foreign ministry distances SA from SANDF chief’s comments on Iran

Maphwanya and other generals of the defence force visited Iran this week to strengthen ties.
National
3 days ago

NATASHA MARRIAN: From one crisis to another in Ramaphosa’s leadership vacuum

President exposed again as Rudzani Maphwanya blunders into political and diplomatic terrain on Iran visit
Opinion
2 days ago

EDITORIAL: Ramaphosa, the best we never had

The general lack of grip and co-ordination suggests a cabinet at odds with itself and a president who is mostly disengaged
Opinion
1 month ago

Underresourced defence force will have to reprioritise, Motshekga tells MPs

Hamstrung by a lack of funds, the defence force’s ability to meet current and future defence needs is under pressure
National
1 month ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
BRIEFING ROOM: Talkathon turns hollow; rand-rig ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
NATASHA MARRIAN: From one crisis to another in ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
MOHAU LECHEKO: ANC hopes dialogue will absolve it ...
Opinion
4.
EDITORIAL: Is Basel holding Africa back?
Opinion / Editorials
5.
PETER BRUCE: Iran trip shows defence force boss ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

Ramaphosa’s office says SANDF head’s Iran visit was ‘ill advised’

National

Foreign ministry distances SA from SANDF chief’s comments on Iran

National

NATASHA MARRIAN: From one crisis to another in Ramaphosa’s leadership vacuum

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.