LETTER: What was SANDF chief up to in Iran?
If he was not given permission, should he not be fired?
What possible legitimate reason can there be for the chief of the SA National Defence Force to be in Iran, and making political statements? (“Foreign ministry distances SA from SANDF chief’s comments on Iran”, August 13).
