LETTER: Test NHI for public servants

I propose a test case in which health minister Aaron Motsoaledi rolls this out for public servants, including all cabinet ministers. He would scrap the Government Employees Medical Scheme and place all those funds under his control.
Let’s see how that works. If it’s successful, Motsoaledi would have a strong case for including the rest of the country and an expansion of the services should be easy.
However, when the first hospital is burnt to the ground by disgruntled citizens, as I suspect will happen, maybe then he would reconsider his position.
Darryl Williams Via BusinessLIVE
Tamar Kahn’s article refers (“Health minister takes on NHI Act litigants”, August 14).
Darryl Williams
Health minister takes on NHI Act litigants
Unsafe and substandard. Is that what public health care in South Africa looks like?
PODCAST | Realities of funding universal healthcare in SA unpacked
DUMANI KULA: Fixing our health-care system is a matter of urgency
