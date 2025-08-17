Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Test NHI for public servants

If it’s successful, the health minister would have a strong case for including the rest of SA

17 August 2025 - 14:34
Health minister Aaron Motsoaledi Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA/BUSINESS DAY
Tamar Kahn’s article refers (“Health minister takes on NHI Act litigants”, August 14).

I propose a test case in which health minister Aaron Motsoaledi rolls this out for public servants, including all cabinet ministers. He would scrap the Government Employees Medical Scheme and place all those funds under his control.

Let’s see how that works. If it’s successful, Motsoaledi would have a strong case for including the rest of the country and an expansion of the services should be easy.

However, when the first hospital is burnt to the ground by disgruntled citizens, as I suspect will happen, maybe then he would reconsider his position.

Darryl Williams
Via BusinessLIVE

Health minister takes on NHI Act litigants

Aaron Motsoaledi asks court to suspend all challenges to the constitutional validity of the legislation
National
3 days ago

Unsafe and substandard. Is that what public health care in South Africa looks like?

‘Unsupervised, unstructured, nonstandardised, unsafe, and altogether substandard.’ This is what was said about the care at two public hospitals in ...
News & Fox
2 days ago

PODCAST | Realities of funding universal healthcare in SA unpacked

Craig Comrie, CEO of Profmed
Business
1 week ago

DUMANI KULA: Fixing our health-care system is a matter of urgency

South Africans should not have to wait for future-dated policy interventions to get the care they need today, writes Dumani Kula.
Opinion
2 weeks ago
